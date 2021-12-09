World Para-Taekwondo Championships 2021: Team India departs to commence their campaign in Turkey

The Indian Contingent is all set to kickstart their campaign at the 9th World Para-Taekwondo Championship, 2021 (G14). The tournament is slated to be held from December 8-13 in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Indian team spearheaded by World No. 4 Aruna Tanwar departed to compete in Turkey on Wednesday (December 8).

Aruna Tanwar, who was forced to pull out ahead of the repechage round at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics, stressed the importance of her participation in the Para-Taekwondo Championship. She said:

"My experience at the Paralympics was crucial for the upcoming World championships, I thank India Taekwondo for being so proactive and making sure I could participate. It's sad that I had to retire with an injury during the Paralympics but I'm confident of winning a medal for India in the upcoming championships."

The 21-year-old added:

"The preparations have been great and the camps organized by our federation have set up the entire Indian contingent for positive results."

Indian Taekwondo president Namdev Shirgaonkar, during a press release, hailed the team's optimistic approach towards the sport and federation.

"India Taekwondo is proud of the work that this entire team going for the world championship has put in and is very optimistic about the results. The determination that each athlete has shown to train under today's circumstances is commendable and it speaks volumes about the faith they have in the federation."

Indian Contingent for 9th World Para-Taekwondo Championship 2021

The Indian Contingent is comprised of Aruna Tanwar, Ranjan Kumar, Vishal, Mohit Singh, Chandeep Singh and Sadham Hussain Thasthageer. Also part of the contingent are Gurmeet Singh, Aditya Chauhan, Rajeev Kumar, and Sheetal.

All the selected athletes underwent selection trials at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, State Taekwondo Excellence Centre located in Pune's Mahalunge-Balewadi.

