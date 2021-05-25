SAI requests IOA to reconstitute selection committee for Taekwondo athletes

In April 2021, IOA had formed a committee for carrying out the selection process of the best Indian Taekwondo athletes, who hoped to participate in International events.

Earlier this year, the Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI) was de-recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) due to infighting within its state units. This was the major reason behind the formation of this committee last month.

IOA had appointed Shri. Sanjay Saraswat (Executive Director of SAI Lucknow) as the co-Chairman of the committee. Additionally, two SAI coaches were on-boarded as members, while one SAI coach was chosen as a reserve member.

What's the story?

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has now reached out to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for the reconstitution of their committee.

In a letter directed to the IOA, SAI has intimated that it would be difficult for Shri Sanjay Saraswat to continue as the co-chairman of the committee. This is because his work commitments as SAI Lucknow Executive Director don't allow him adequate time to hold another crucial post.

As per the SAI release, the letter states:

"It would be prudent to reconstitute the selection committee and reduce the number of SAI coaches in the selection committee."

However, the apex sports body of India has also asserted to the IOA that the Training of Elite Athlete Management Support (TEAMS) Division of SAI will provide all the necessary assistance to the IOA for the development of the sport. This is until a new federation that is recognized by MYAS to manage the sport of Taekwondo is set up.

The need of the hour (Author's opinion)

The issues amongst sporting bodies have compounded over Taekwondo. As a result, the growth of the sport in the country has been hampered. It doesn't come as a surprise then that no Indian taekwondo player has ever qualified for the Olympics. There is an urgent need for streamlining resources and constituting a recognized authority once and for all.

