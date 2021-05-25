Tokyo Olympics-bound shooters Saurabh Chaudhary & Elavenil Valarivan lead India's charge at European Championships

India's 13-member Tokyo Olympics-bound shooting team has arrived in Osijek to participate in the European Championships. After the continental event, the team will get to test themselves at the ISSF World Cup, to be held from June 22 to July 3, before heading directly to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics.

Ahead of the European meet, World No. 1 air rifle shooter Divyansh Panwar's coach Deepak Dubey has said that the tough competition at this event is essential in preparing India in the best possible manner for Tokyo.

"The European Championships is an important preparatory tournament for our shooters two months before the Tokyo Olympics. This is a great opportunity for all of them. We are sincerely thankful to the NRAI whose consistent efforts helped us participate in the event. Competing alongside top European shooters is a great advantage," Deepak told Sportskeeda.

He further added that Indian shooters are learning to adapt to the new normal by means of frequent testing and maintaining social and behavioral norms.

"The COVID-19 and its mutant strains are a big challenge to us. Keeping fit always and staying COVID free is important for all of us here. We are still adjusting to all of this. We are not allowed to enter the range premises without the RT-PCR test proof. Despite these challenges, we have been training hard and only focusing on the good things. The positive mindset is crucial for the shooters to give their best in Tokyo," he explained.

Tokyo Olympics-bound Saurabh Chaudhary & Elavenil Valarivan topped the charts on opening day

Meanwhile, shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Elavenil Valarivan led India's fine showing on the opening day of the event. Competing as a guest invitee, the Indian shooters could only shoot in Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) section, due to which their scores were not considered for medals.

World Cup gold medalist Chaudhary stamped his class, shooting a classy 589 to finish on top in his event's MQS. Chaudhary steamed way ahead of Ukraine's Oleh Omelchuk, who topped the main qualification round with a score of 586. His compatriot and double World Cup gold medalist Abhishek Verma came fourth with a score of 579.

World No. 1 Elavenil Valarivan was in irrepressible form as she topped the chart in the 10m Air Rifle's MQS with a rare touch of assurance, after scoring a high 630.4 Her score would have assured her a second spot to advance to the finals, behind World No. 2 Ziva Dvorsak of Slovenia. While Apurvi Chandela finished fourth with a score of 627.8, World Championships silver medalist Anjum Moudgil shot 624.7 to finish seventh.

Dusting off from Delhi WC score .. training in #Hyderabad with @gagunnarang has been productive with a 630.4 .. in Euro Champs. #OneStepAtaTime pic.twitter.com/MmYAlWoDFm — Elavenil Valarivan (@elavalarivan) May 24, 2021

World Cup silver medalist Divyansh Singh Panwar came out all guns blazing in the men's 10m Air Rifle event, finishing second with a score of 628.10. Fellow countrymates Deepak Kumar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finished third and fifth with scores of 627.4 and 625.0 respectively.

In the women's 10m Air Pistol, shooters Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Manu Bhaker did not look their usual self as they shot scores of 572 and 573 respectively. Both Manu and Yashaswini, who have shot way better in the past, failed to reach the finals of the competition.

