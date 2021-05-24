Skeet shooter Angad Bajwa ramps up preparations for Tokyo Olympics

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, one of India's brightest medal prospects in the men's skeet event at the Tokyo Olympics, has recently altered the butt of his gun to ramp up preparations for the Games.

However, it will take some time for the Asian champion to adjust to the new butt. A shotgun coach told news agency IANS that Bajwa is busy adapting to the changes in his armor and is determined to make the best out of every opportunity.

"Bajwa got new stock (butt) for his gun in March. He competed with the same weapon at New Delhi's World Cup. Since adjustment is a lengthy procedure, Bajwa is struggling to shoot a good score. Changing stock is sort of a trial and error method till the time the shooter feels he is okay with it," the coach told IANS.

"He, however, is working on the stock replacement, so he is on the way up. He should be ready and in good form in June while the Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start on July 23," he added.

"Hard is more valuable than easy, if you're training to become better and stronger"

.

.

Training sessions with mycoach - Tore Brovold pic.twitter.com/6ANjZF1Ojo — Angad bajwa (@angadvirbajwa) February 6, 2020

A spate of defeats and his recent lack of form remain a cause for concern for the former national skeet champion.

Bajwa failed to make his presence felt in the individual skeet competitions during the ISSF Delhi World Cup in March. His struggles continued at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato earlier this month, where he finished a lowly 54th with a score of 118 out of 125 in a field of 112 shooters.

Bajwa will now be hoping to push all the setbacks behind him and get ready for the Tokyo Olympics in the next couple of months.

Also Read: "I want to win everything, not just the Olympic gold," says shooter Angad Vir Singh Bajwa

Tokyo Olympics-bound Angad Bajwa stresses on need for psychologist to remain calm under pressure

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa on Representing India



Angad Bajwa aims to cover all areas as he prepares for his Olympic debut in Tokyo. He is determined & focused on making his family & country proud.



#JeetengeOlympics @SonySportsIndia @RijijuOffice @KirenRijiju @OfficialNRAI pic.twitter.com/YNH0SaeGhs — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) May 23, 2021

In a recent video posted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bajwa said success in big events like the Olympics is dependent on mental strength. He pointed out how remaining calm under pressure is vital and emphasized on the need for a psychologist to help athletes achieve success.

"It all comes down to mental strength and how do you perform under pressure, especially in events like the Olympics. There are a lot of factors involved and having a psychologist is very important, as you need their guidance to remain focussed and calm," said Bajwa.

Bajwa sealed a quota for the Tokyo Olympics by winning gold at the 2019 Asian Championships. He will represent India in the skeet shooting event alongside the country's first-ever skeet World Cup medallist Mairaj Ahmad Khan.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 will be our best-ever Olympic performance, says shooter Abhishek Verma