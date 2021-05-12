Training in Croatia will help me perform better at Tokyo Olympics, says shooter Anjum Moudgil

World Championships silver medalist Anjum Moudgil is keen to make the most of the experience of training in Croatia with the rest of the Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian contingent.

A 13-member team left for Croatia on Tuesday for a two-and-a-half-month-long training-cum-competition trip. They will leave for Tokyo to compete at the Olympics in July. The shooters will compete in the European Championships in Osijek (May 20-June 6) followed by the combined ISSF World Cup (June 22-July 3).

The European training stint will hold the Indian team in good stead ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. With training facilities restricted in India amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, the shooters had resorted to training at home with little supervision or equipment.

"I'm happy that we are going to Croatia. Training with the team pushes one to perform even better. I'm glad that the federation did its absolute best to send us to Europe," Anjum told Sportskeeda ahead of her departure to Croatia on Tuesday.

"Some shooters have the advantage of training at home with a perfect range, but it is difficult for someone like me who does not have a proper range. I have to keep traveling to Delhi, and that is not at all safe at the moment. Training there will help me improve my performance in Tokyo."

Skeet shooters to train in Italy ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Anjum said the team will undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine after reaching Croatia before they begin their training sessions. Following the stint in Croatia, the shooters will leave for Tokyo on July 17.

Back after a ten-month break due to the pandemic, Anjum underlined her potential by becoming the lone Indian to qualify in the women’s 10m Air Rifle event at the ISSF World Cup in March. She also teamed up with Shreya Saksena and Gaayathri Nithyanadam to clinch silver in the 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

Anjum sealed a quota place in the 10M Air Rifle event for the Tokyo Olympics by winning silver at the 2018 ISSF Shooting World Championships in Changwon. She will represent India in the 50M Rifle 3 Positions and 10M Air Rifle mixed team events.

