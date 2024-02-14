Rohan Bopanna sets sight on Paris Olympics after Australian Open triumph

Rohan Bopanna said that he has plans to take part in the Paris Olympics. As per the qualification rules, players in the top 10 of the ATP rankings qualify directly for doubles and need to have partners, who are in the top 300.

Earlier, Bopanna, World No. 1, ruled out his chances of participating in the mixed doubles but intends to play men’s doubles at the mega event. Before that, the veteran said that he wanted to perform well in tournaments like the Indian Wells, Miami Open, and the two Grand Slams - French Open and Wimbledon.

"I think Olympics is very much in the pipeline. It is going to be amazing that we will be having a tennis team participating at Olympics but before that I have a lot of Masters series like Indian Wells, Miami then the clay court season begins,” Bopanna told ANI.

“We have the French Open and Wimbledon. So, we have so many events before the Olympics. You know for tennis calendar it is pretty busy. Every week there is a tournament. So, a lot of wonderful things to look forward to and excited for the season coming up," he added.

"Extremely happy to achieve the number one ranking" - Rohan Bopanna

Bopanna also said he was basking in the glory of his stupendous run in the Australian Open 2024 where he won the men’s doubles title with Matthew Ebden. Bopanna and Ebden defeated the Italian pair of Simone Boleli and Andrea Vavassori in the final.

"It has been incredible. Even though it has been couple of weeks but it feels like it was yesterday. I really feel proud for not only my family but well-wishers and many people I have met they have been inspired in some ways. It really feels special. I am extremely happy to achieve the number one ranking and a grand slam," Bopanna stated.

With the victory at Melbourne Park, Bopanna became the oldest to win a Grand Slam at the age of 43.

He also became the oldest World No.1 in the history of doubles. Moreover, he completed 500 wins in his professional career and won the prestigious Arjuna Award.