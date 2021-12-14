World Triathlon imposes sanctions pertaining to doping violations against Russian Triathlon Federation 

The World Triathlon imposed a number of sanctions against the Russian Triathlon Federation (RTF) on Monday. They were made in connection with the cases related to multiple anti-doping violations.

The sanctions will be effective for a year owing to the "significant number" of doping cases in the country. The World Triathlon will conduct a quarterly review to take stock of the situation.

The press office of the international body said in a statement on Monday:

"World Triathlon’s Executive Board has decided to sanction the Russian Triathlon Federation due to the significant number of doping cases in Russia. The sanction will be effective for one year, and World Triathlon will review quarterly that these measures are being followed."

A statement from the international body read that Russian Triathlon Federation officials must resign from any World Triathlon or European bodies with immediate effect for the period until 2022.

"Russian Triathlon Federation officials must resign from any World Triathlon and European bodies for the period of one year. The Russian Triathlon Federation cannot organize any World or European Triathlon events for one year (until the end of 2022)," the statement continued.

World Triathlon aims to eradicate doping from sports:

The Russian Triathlon Federation along with the World Triathlon are aiming to educate Russian athletes and coaches about the issues pertaining to doping.

Earlier, three Russian triathletes were earlier slapped with suspensions over doping abuse. Alexander Bryukhankov and Igor Polyansky received a three-year ban while Vladimir Turbayevsky was suspended for four years.

"World Triathlon is fully committed with the fight against any form of doping in the sport. As an unequivocal confirmation of its commitment to eradicating the use of prohibited substances and methods in triathlon, World Triathlon continues to commit time, effort, energy and a substantial budget to its anti-doping mission," the statement from the the international body read.

