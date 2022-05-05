Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th May 2022

Atlanta United host Chicago Fire at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, looking to end their winless run.

The Five Stripes haven't won in a month since beating DC United 1-0, losing thrice and drawing once in their next four outings.

This slump has seen them go down to eighth position in the Eastern Conference standings with 11 points from nine games.

Chicago, meanwhile, have accumulated just a point less than Atlanta and yet, sit second from the bottom of the table.

The Illinois outfit have won only twice in the 2022 campaign so far, both victories coming in back-to-back games against DC United and Sporting Kansas in March.

In five games since then, Ezra Hendrickson's side have failed to win even once, losing thrice and scoring just one goal.

During this time, Chicago were also eliminated from the US Open Cup third round following a 5-4 penalty shootout loss to Union Omaha.

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 previous clashes between the sides, with Atlanta and Chicago sharing the spoils at five wins each

Last season, the home side of the fixture won on each occasion - Atlanta winning 3-1 in their backyard before Chicago won 3-0 on home soil

Atlanta have kept just one clean sheet in last four home games against Chicago - a 2-0 win in June 2019

Atlanta United FC @ATLUTD Take a look back at an action-packed April with our Monthly Round-Up Take a look back at an action-packed April with our Monthly Round-Up 📅⬇️

Atlanta have conceded 13 goals from nine games so far, with only five teams shipping in more

Chicago have scored only six goals so far - the lowest of all sides in the Eastern Conference

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire Prediction

This is shaping up to be a battle of poor defense against poor attack, indicating a drab encounter.

Both teams are desperate to return to winning ways as they're currently going through a dry spell.

One thing going for Atlanta, however, is their excellent record at home, having gone all five home games unbeaten in the season thus far, winning thrice.

Chicago will have to pull off something extraordinary to come away with a point, but we expect Atlanta to secure the victory.

Prediction: Atlanta United 2-0 Chicago Fire

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Atlanta United vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Atlanta United

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score - No (Chicago have the worst goal-record in the Eastern Conference)

Edited by Peter P