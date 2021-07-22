Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Columbus Crew will look to extend their recent dominance over Atlanta United when both sides trade tackles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

The Crew are currently on a four-game winning streak against Atlanta United in the MLS, scoring eight goals and conceding twice in that time.

Newly appointed Atlanta United interim coach Rob Valentino watched his side continue to struggle for results as they played out a 1-1 draw away to Cincinnati last time out.

Luciano Acosta gave Cincinnati a 61st-minute lead. However, Ronald Hernandez restored parity nine minutes later.

Atlanta United have failed to win in their last nine games, picking up six draws and losing on three occasions. Their last win came over nine weeks ago when they beat CF Montreal on home turf.

With two wins and eight draws, Atlanta United are currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference table after 14 games.

Meanwhile, Columbus Crew failed to make it two straight wins last time out as they played out a drab goalless draw with Nashville SC.

Caleb Porter’s men failed to beat Nashville shot-stopper Joe Willis despite dominating proceedings with over 65% of the ball possession and six more shots on target.

The result condemned Columbus Crew to a fourth draw in five games. They have also managed just one win in their last six outings.

The dip in form has seen Crews drop to sixth place in the Eastern Conference table, one point above New York City FC in the final playoff spot.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew Head-To-Head

This will be the 11th meeting between the two Eastern Conference sides. Both teams have been neck and neck in this fixture, securing five wins each.

Atlanta United Form Guide: D-L-D-L-D

Columbus Crew Form Guide: D-W-D-D-D

Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew Team News

Atlanta United

Mo Adams, Jurgen Damm, Franco Ibarra and Emerson Hyndman have all been ruled out through injuries. George Bello, Ezequiel Barco, Bradley Guzan and Miles Robinson are all away on international duty.

Injured: Mo Adams, Jurgen Damm, Franco Ibarra, Emerson Hyndman

Suspended: None

Unavailable: George Bello, Ezequiel Barco, Bradley Guzan, Miles Robinson

Columbus Crew

Josh Williams, Vito Wormgoor, Milton Valenzuela, Aidan Morris and Artur have all been sidelined through injuries. Gyasi Zardes, Liam Fraser and Luis Diaz are away on international duty.

Injuries: Josh Williams, Vito Wormgoor, Milton Valenzuela, Aidan Morris, Artur

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Gyasi Zardes, Liam Fraser, Luis Diaz

Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alec Kann; Brooks Lennon, Alan Franco, Anton Walkes, Ronald Hernández; Amar Sejdic, Santiago Sosa; Jake Mulraney, Marcelino Moreno, Machop Chol; Jackson Conway

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Aboubacar Keita, Waylon Francis; Darlington Nagbe, Perry Kitchen; Derrick Etienne Junior, Lucas Zelarayán, Pedro Santos; Bradley Wright-Phillips

Atlanta United vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Both sides have struggled to hit their stride so far and head into the game in similar form. Atlanta United have drawn six of their last nine outings, while Columbus Crew have drawn four of their last five. We predict this trend will continue on Saturday with both sides settling for yet another draw.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-1 Columbus Crew

Edited by Shardul Sant