Atlanta United vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another important game this weekend as Atlanta United take on Nashville SC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Atlanta United are in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have plenty of work to do this season. The home side edged DC United to a 2-1 victory last week and will want to step up in this fixture.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and are in fourth place in the league table. The away side played out a 1-1 draw with Orlando City last week and will look to return to winning ways this weekend.

Atlanta United vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

Atlanta United have a good record against Nashville SC and have won two out of five matches played between the two sides. Nashville SC have managed one victory against Atlanta United and will look to level the playing field on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed a fair share of errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Atlanta United form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-W-W-D

Nashville SC form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-L-D-D

Atlanta United vs Nashville SC Team News

Atlanta United have a depleted squad

Atlanta United

Mohammed Adams and Emerson Hyndman are recuperating from injuries at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. Franco Ibarra and Jake Mulraney are carrying niggles and will likely be sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Mohammed Adams, Emerson Hyndman

Doubtful: Franco Ibarra, Brooks Lennon

Suspended: None

Nashville SC have a strong squad

Nashville SC

Walker Zimmerman is nursing an injury at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Nashville SC are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Walker Zimmerman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atlanta United vs Nashville SC Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Guzan; Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes, George Bello, Brooks Lennon; Matheus Rossetto, Santiago Sosa; Erik Lopez, Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno; Josef Martinez

Come on N, Nashville.



Nashville SC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Willis; Jack Maher, Dave Romney, Jalil Anibaba; Eric Miller, Alistair Johnston, Tah Anunga, Randall Leal, Anibal Godoy; Hany Mukhtar, Jhonder Cadiz

Atlanta United vs Nashville SC Prediction

Atlanta United have managed to recover from a slow start to their MLS campaign and are unbeaten in their last five games. The hosts have won only two of these matches, however, and will need to step up this weekend.

Nashville SC have punched above their weight this year and will be intent on another positive result against Atlanta United. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Atlanta United 1-1 Nashville SC

