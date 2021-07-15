Atlanta United vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Atlanta United and New England Revolution kickstart round 14 of the MLS when they go toe-to-toe at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides have been unimpressive in recent weeks and will aim to find their feet and return to winning ways.

Atlanta United failed to end their struggles last time out as they played out a 2-2 draw against Nashville SC.

In a game where Jake Mulraney was shown red, Hany Mukhtar grabbed a goal and an assist to cancel out Anton Walkes' opener and put Nashville ahead.

However, youngster Jackson Conway scored his first goal of the season to restore parity nine minutes later.

Atlanta United have now failed to taste victory in their last seven outings. Their last win came nearly nine weeks ago when they claimed a 1-0 victory over CF Montreal on home turf.

This underwhelming run of results has seen Gabriel Heinze's men drop to 10th place in the Eastern Conference, four points behind the playoff places.

Meanwhile, after a blistering start to the season, New England Revolution appear to have fallen off the pace.

The visitors head into Saturday's game off the back of a 3-2 defeat against Toronto FC. This was the third winless game for Bruce Arena's side, who have picked up just one point from their last nine.

While New England Revolution remain at the top of the Eastern Conference table, this drop-off in form has their lead over second-placed Orlando City churned to just three points.

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Head-To-Head

With five wins from their previous eight meetings, Atlanta United have a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture. The Revs have managed just one win, while two games have ended in draws.

Atlanta United Form Guide: D-L-D-L-D

New England Revolution Form Guide: W-W-L-D-L

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Team News

Atlanta United

The hosts will be without the services of Matheus Rossetto, Jurgen Damm, Franco Ibarra and Emerson Hyndman, who have both been ruled out through injuries. The likes of George Bello, Bradley Guzan and Miles Robinson are all on international duty with the US national team.

Injured: Matheus Rossetto, Jurgen Damm, Franco Ibarra, Emerson Hyndman

Unavailable: George Bello, Bradley Guzan, Miles Robinson

New England Revolution

Defender Christian Mafla and midfielder Luis Caicedo are both nursing injuries and remain unavailable for the visitors. Striker Tajon Buchanan and goalkeeper Matt Turner are both on international duty in the Gold Cup for Canada and the USA respectively.

Injured: Christian Mafla, Luis Caicedo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Tajon Buchanan, Matt Turner

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ben Lundgaard; Mikey Ambrose, Anton Walkes, Alex De John, Brooks Lennon; Mohammed Adams, Franco Ibarra; Erik Lopez, Ezequiel Barco, Jake Mulraney; Erick Torres

New England Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brad Knighton; DeJuan Jones; Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Thomas McNamara, Matt Polster; Arnor Ingvi Traustason, Carles Gil, Emmanuel Boateng; Gustavo Bou

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution Prediction

We expect Atlanta United to put up a fight knowing they risk dropping into the bottom-three should they fail to pick up all three points. However, despite the visitors’ struggle, they have been the superior side for most of the campaign. We predict New England Revolution will claim all three points and resume their hunt for the Conference title.

Prediction: Atalanta United 1-2 New England Revolution

Edited by Peter P