Austin FC vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Austin FC will be desperate to get back to winning ways after suffering three consecutive defeats as they host Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

Austin FC's thumping 4-1 victory over Portland Timbers at the start of July feels like it came a long time ago. The latest MLS expansion side have been on a downward spiral since and have lost all of their last three matches.

They lost 1-0 to Seattle Sounders in their most recent outing. They have failed to score in five of their last six matches. Josh Wolff's men have just one win from their last 11 matches and sit rock bottom in the MLS Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, Colorado Rapids were handed their heaviest defeat of the 2021 MLS season in their most recent game. Real Salt Lake put three past the sloppy Rapids who made two errors that led to goals. They have conceded three goals each in each of their last two away games.

As such, Robin Fraser's men will be really put to the test in the coming weeks as they play three of their next matches away from home.

Looking to bounce back this weekend in Austin. 👊 #ATXvCOL pic.twitter.com/gTaDU0xji8 — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) July 29, 2021

Austin FC vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

Austin FC and Colorado Rapids have clashed just once in the past. Austin FC pulled off a dramatic comeback win, scoring three goals in the second half after going into half-time trailing 1-0.

Austin FC form guide: L-D-W-L-L

Colorado Rapids form guide: D-W-D-W-L

Austin FC vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Austin FC

Austin FC have a raft of injury issues to deal with. Ulises Segura recently underwent a knee surgery and it is unclear when he will return. Aaron Schoenfeld, Nick Lima, Ben Sweat and Danny Hoesen are all sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Aaron Schoenfeld, Nick Lima, Ben Sweat, Ulises Segura, Danny Hoesen

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Colorado Rapids

Younes Namli is recovering from an ankle surgery and is expected to be out for 12-16 weeks. Danny Wilson is suspended for the game after accumulating five yellow cards. Jonathan Lewis, Sam Vines and Kellyn Acosta are all away with the US national team on international duty.

Injuries: Younes Namli

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Danny Wilson

International duty: Jonathan Lewis, Sam Vines, Kellyn Acosta

Austin FC vs Colorado Rapids Predicted Lineups

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver; Zan Kolmanic, Matt Besler, Julio Cascante, Hector Jimenez; Diego Fagundez, Alexander Ring, Tomas Pochettino; Kekuta Manneh, Cecilio Dominguez, Jared Stroud

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Auston Trusty, Steven Beitashour, Keegan Rosenberry; Collen Warner, Nicolas Mezquida, Jack Price; Cole Bassett, Andre Shinyashiki, Michael Barrios

Austin FC vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Colorado Rapids were on a good run until they were dealt a heavy 3-0 defeat by Real Salt Lake. But their away form doesn't inspire much confidence. However, they should be able to get past a struggling Austin FC.

Prediction: Austin FC 1-2 Colorado Rapids

Edited by Shambhu Ajith