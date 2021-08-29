Austin FC vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Austin FC welcome FC Dallas to the Q2 Stadium on Monday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 3-1 win over Portland Timbers, while the visitors were held to a 2-2 draw by Houston Dynamo.

Austin FC picked up their fifth win of the season on Sunday when they beat Portland Timbers 3-1 on home turf.

Josh Wolff’s side raced into a commanding three-goal lead inside the first half of an hour through Cecilio Domínguez, Diego Fagúndez and Sebastián Driussi. Dairon Asprilla pulled one back for the Timbers in the 55th minute.

Prior to that, Austin were on a run of three straight defeats, while conceding five goals in that time.

They have now picked up six points from the last 24 available and this poor return sees them languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference table.

Austin FC are currently second-bottom, level on 19 points with last-placed Houston Dynamo and one spot below Monday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, FC Dallas’ slump in form continued last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Houston Dynamo.

This followed a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Sounders, where Dairon Asprilla scored to hand the Sounders their second straight win.

FC Dallas now face an opposing side who they secured a 2-0 win against three Sundays ago and will be looking to replicate that performance.

Austin FC vs FC Dallas Head-To-Head

This is the second-ever meeting between the two Western Conference sides. Austin will be seeking to get one over the visitors following their 2-0 defeat in their first meeting.

Austin FC Form Guide: W-L-L-L-W

FC Dallas Form Guide: D-W-L-L-D

Austin FC vs FC Dallas Team News

Austin FC

The hosts will be without the services of Aaron Schoenfeld, Ben Sweat, Ulises Segura and Danny Hoesen, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Aaron Schoenfeld, Ben Sweat, Danny Hoesen

Suspended: None

FC Dallas

The visitors remain without John Nelson and Paxton Pomykal, who are recuperating from back and knee injuries respectively.

Injured: John Nelson, Paxton Pomykal

Suspended: None

Austin FC vs FC Dallas Predicted XI

Austin Predicted XI (4-4-2): Brad Stuver; Nick Lima, Matt Besler, Julio Cascante, Hector Jimenez; Cecilio Domiguez, Alexander Ring, Daniel Pereira, Diego Fagundez; Tomas Pochettino, Sebastian Driussi

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer; Ryan Hollingshead, Matt Hedges, Nikosi Burgess, Emmanuel Twumasi; Facundo Quignon, Andreas Ricaurte; Szabolcs Schon, Jesus Ferreira, Freddy Vargas; Ricardo Pepi

Austin FC vs FC Dallas Prediction

Austin FC head into the game off the back of ending their three-game losing streak and will be full of confidence and in high spirits.

However, we predict the spoils will be shared as the two teams are in similar form and have evenly matched squads.

Prediction: Austin FC 1-1 FC Dallas

Edited by Peter P