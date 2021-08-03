Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS features an exciting edition of the Texas derby this week as Houston Dynamo take on Austin FC on Wednesday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to step up in this game.

Houston Dynamo are in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Real Salt Lake and will need to bounce back in this match.

Austin FC, on the other hand, are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table and have struggled this season. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Colorado Rapids last week and cannot afford another loss in this fixture.

We want to see you @Q2Stadium on Wednesday. Enter for your chance to receive two #AustinFC premium terrace tickets plus a food and beverage credit for matchday! Presented by @TexasLottery.#LUCKHAPPENS — Austin FC (@AustinFC) August 2, 2021

Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

Houston Dynamo have never played an official MLS fixture against Austin FC and will be intent on winning the first edition of this derby. Both teams have issues to address and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

Austin FC will want to create history against Houston Dynamo this week and have a point to prove this year. The league's new entrants are yet to step up to the plate and could see this game as an opportunity to prove their mettle.

Austin FC form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-L-W

Houston Dynamo form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-D-L-D

Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Austin FC have a few injury concerns

Austin FC

Danny Hoesen and Ben Sweat are recuperating from long-term injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Nick Lima and Aaron Schoenfeld are also carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: Ben Sweat, Danny Hoesen, Aaron Schoenfeld

Doubtful: Nick Lima

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo have a strong squad

Houston Dynamo

Maynor Figueroa, Tyler Pasher, and Boniek Garcia are back from international duty and are available for selection. Houston Dynamo have a fully-fit squad and will likely name their strongest team this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver; Zan Kolmanic, Matt Besler, Julio Cascante, Hector Jimenez; Diego Fagundez, Alexander Ring, Tomas Pochettino; Jon Gallagher, Cecilio Dominguez, Jared Stroud

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adam Lundqvist, Sam Junqua, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Darwin Ceren, Joe Corona, Matias Vera; Memo Rodriguez, Fafa Picault, Tyler Pasher

Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Houston Dynamo have an impressive squad this year but are yet to hit their peak this season. With several players back from the Gold Cup, the away side will be intent on making its mark this week.

Austin FC have struggled in their first MLS campaign and will have to play out of their skins on Wednesday. Houston Dynamo are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Austin FC 0-1 Houston Dynamo

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi