Austin FC vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as Los Angeles FC take on Austin FC at the Q2 Stadium on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles FC are in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The Los Angeles outfit edged Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Austin FC, on the other hand, currently find themselves in 10th place in the league table and have endured a difficult campaign. The home side thrashed Portland Timbers by a 4-1 margin over the weekend and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Back for more this Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/RbneNvwfjt — Austin FC (@AustinFC) July 5, 2021

Austin FC vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC have a good record against Austin FC and have won the only game played between the two sides. Austin FC have never defeated Los Angeles FC in an official fixture and will want to create history this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April earlier this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Los Angeles FC. Austin FC have improved over the past month and have a point to prove in this match.

Austin FC form guide in the MLS: W-D-L-D-D

Los Angeles FC form guide in the MLS: W-L-W-D-L

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Austin FC vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Austin FC have a few injury concerns

Austin FC

Nick Lima and Ben Sweat are recuperating from long-term injuries at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Danny Hoesen and Aaron Schoenfeld are also carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: Nick Lima, Ben Sweat, Danny Hoesen, Aaron Schoenfeld

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC have a strong squad

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without Kwadwo Opoku when they face Austin FC this week. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its team for this fixture.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Austin FC vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver; Zan Kolmanic, Matt Besler, Julio Cascante, Hector Jimenez; Diego Fagundez, Alexander Ring, Tomas Pochettino; Jon Gallagher, Cecilio Dominguez, Jared Stroud

🥅 Winning the @MLS Golden Boot

🇺🇾 Representing @Uruguay

💎 Goals for 2021



Diego Rossi is just getting started.



🎙️ @KatiaCastorena pic.twitter.com/XlwQKIIQcT — LAFC (@LAFC) July 5, 2021

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Romero; Marco Farfan, Eddie Segura, Jesus Murillo, Moon-Hwan Kim; Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Carlos Vela, Corey Baird, Diego Rossi

Austin FC vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC endured a shaky start to their season but have turned their MLS campaign in recent weeks. The away side has lethal players in its ranks and the likes of Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi will have to step up in this match.

Austin FC hit their stride with a stunning 4-1 victory against Portland Timbers in their previous game and will be confident this week. Los Angeles FC are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Austin FC 1-2 Los Angeles FC

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 players who deserve more playing time

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi