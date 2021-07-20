Austin FC vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Austin FC will be aiming to cause an upset in the MLS when they host league leaders Seattle Sounders at the Q2 Stadium on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders will look to quickly move on from their 1-0 defeat against Minnesota United and return to winning ways.

Austin FC ended their eight-game winless run three Fridays ago when they claimed an impressive 4-1 victory over Portland Timbers.

However, this was followed by a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles FC as Josh Wolff’s men failed to carry on the momentum.

Jose Cifuentes and Diego Rossi scored in either half to hand Los Angeles their sixth win of the season.

This underwhelming run of results has seen Austin FC drop to 13th place in the Western Conference table, two points and three places above rock-bottom FC Dallas.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, saw their 14-game unbeaten streak come to an end as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Minnesota United.

Finish forward Robin Lod scored the only goal of the game with nine minutes remaining on the clock to hand Minnesota their third win in five games.

Despite the result, Seattle Sounders remain at the summit of the Western Conference table, three points above second-placed Sporting Kansas.

Austin FC vs Seattle Sounders Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two Western Conference sides. Their first meeting came back in May when the spoils were shared in a goalless draw.

Austin FC Form Guide: D-L-D-W-L

Seattle Sounders Form Guide: W-D-D-W-L

Austin FC vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Austin FC

The hosts will miss several key players, including Ulises Segura, Nick Lima , Aaron Schoenfeld, Ben Sweat, Danny Hoesen and Jon Gallagher.

Injured: Ulises Segura, Nick Lima , Aaron Schoenfeld, Ben Sweat, Danny Hoesen and Jon Gallagher

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders

The hosts will be without the services of Jordan Morris, Jordy Delem, Stefan Frei, Nicolas Lodeiro, Will Bruin, Shane O'Neill and Nouhou Tolo due to injuries. Alex Roldan and Cristian Roldan are currently on international duty at the Gold Cup.

Injured: Jordan Morris, Jordy Delem, Stefan Frei, Nicolas Lodeiro, Will Bruin, Shane O'Neill and Nouhou Tolo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Alex Roldan and Cristian Roldan

Austin FC vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver; Zan Kolmanic, Matt Besler, Julio Cascante, Hector Jimenez; Diego Fagundez, Alexander Ring, Tomas Pochettino; Kekuta Man, Cecilio Dominguez, Jared Stroud

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Cleveland; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez, Abdoulaye Cissoko; Brad Smith, Joshua Atencio, Joao Paulo, Jimmy Medranda, Kelyn Rowe; Fredy Monteiro, Raul Ruidiaz

Austin FC vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Seattle Sounders have struggled for results in recent weeks, picking up three wins from their last eight games.

But looking at the hosts' dire form, we predict Seattle Sounders will resume their chase for the title and claim all three points on Thursday.

Prediction: Austin FC 1-3 Seattle Sounders

