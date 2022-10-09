Austin vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Austin will invite Colorado Rapids to the Q2 Stadium for the final game of the MLS regular season on Sunday (October 9).

The hosts will remain in second place in the Western Conference irrespective of the game's result. Nevertheless, they will look to prepare for the playoffs with a win.

Austin seem to have taken their foot off the pedal after securing a playoff berth, winning just once in their last six games. They're coming off a 2-1 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps.

Colorado, meanwhile, found some form late in their campaign after getting eliminated from the playoffs race. They have three wins in their last four games and will look to end their campaign on a high.

Austin vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met four times in the MLS, and their head-to-head record is perfectly even with two wins apiece.

This will just be the second meeting between the two teams at the Q2 Stadium. Colorado recorded a 1-0 win in the only meeting at Austin last year.

Austin emerged winners when the two teams locked horns in July at DSG Park, recording a 3-2 away win in the reverse fixture.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in eight of Colorado's last nine away games and have conceded at least twice in eight of their last nine games.

Colorado have failed to win 15 of their last 16 away games and suffered a 4-1 thumping in their last outing against Los Angeles Galaxy in September.

Only last-placed San Jose Earthquakes have conceded more goals (67) than Colorado (56) in the Western Conference.

Austin vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

Los Verdes will look to head into their first playoff with a bang and will look to end their campaign with a win. They have failed to score in three of their last five games, though.

Colorado, meanwhile, will travel to Texas in better form but are only playing for pride. A high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Austin 2-2 Colorado Rapids

Austin vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Austin to score first - Yes

