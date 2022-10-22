Austin vs Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2022

Austin will host state rivals Dallas in the semi-finals of the MLS Cup Western Conference playoffs on Sunday.

The two teams will go head-to-head at Q2 Stadium for a spot in the Conference finals, where the winner will face 2022 Supporters' Shield winners Los Angeles FC.

Austin secured their place in the semi-finals thanks to a win over Real Salt Lake last week. The game at Q2 Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw during regular time and had to be decided on penalties.

Austin emerged as the 3-1 winners during the penalty shootout, with Emiliano Rigoni scoring the winning penalty. Austin converted all three of their penalties while Salt Lake missed three in a row after scoring the first one.

Dallas also saw their game against Minnesota United decided on penalties in the preliminary round after the game ended with a 1-1 scoreline during regular time. Dallas converted all of their penalties while Minnesota missed one as the game ended in a 5-4 win on penalties for Dallas.

Austin vs Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Texas-based rivals have locked horns five times across all competitions. Dallas are undefeated against the hosts, picking up three wins and playing out two draws. They have played draws in their two league meetings this season, with a meeting at Q2 Stadium in June ending in a 2-2 draw.

Austin are undefeated in their last four MLS games at home while Dallas have just one win in their last six away games in the competition.

Austin scored 65 goals in the MLS regular season, which was the second-best attacking record in the Western Conference, only behind LAFC who have scored 66 goals. Dallas scored 48 goals but had the best defensive record in the Western Conference, conceding just 37 goals in the regular season.

Dallas have just five goals in their last six away games in the MLS, failing to score in three games in that period. Austin have scored 12 goals in their last six home games and will be looking to continue their goalscoring ways here.

Austin vs Dallas Prediction

The hosts showed great resolve to overcome a two-goal deficit in their playoff game against Real Salt Lake and will be out to prove a point against their northern rivals.

Dallas are undefeated against Los Verdes but after three wins in a row have been held to a draw by the hosts in their last two meetings. Dallas have struggled in their recent away games and, given Austin's incredible form this term, the game should end in a win for the hosts.

Prediction: Austin 2-1 Dallas

Austin vs Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austin

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Austin to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Sebastián Driussi to score any time - Yes

