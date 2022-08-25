Austin vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

Austin FC and Los Angeles FC will square off at the Q2 Stadium in an exciting top-of-the-table MLS Western Conference fixture on Friday.

Los Angeles FC became the first team to secure a playoff berth in the MLS this season despite suffering a 2-1 defeat against San Jose Earthquakes last time around.

Austin are hot on the heels of LAFC and are in second place in the Western Conference standings. They also suffered a 2-1 defeat in their previous outing, failing to overcome Minnesota United in their away game last time around.

The two sides last met in league action in May at the Banc of California Stadium, with the game ending in a 2-1 win for Austin, so LAFC will be looking to return the favor in this away game.

Austin vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns four times across all competitions, with all the games producing conclusive results. LAFC have a 3-1 advantage in wins, with the 2-1 loss in May being their first defeat against their Texas-based rivals.

The visitors have scored two goals apiece in their two visits to the Q2 Stadium and have a 100% record at that venue. The home team, on the other hand, have scored just one goal in the two games at Friday's venue.

Austin form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-L

Los Angeles FC form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Austin vs Los Angeles FC Team News

Austin

Freddy Kleeman and Hector Jimenez are sidelined with knee injuries while Washington Corozo was not on the team sheet in the previous game against Minnesota and his involvement remains doubtful.

Injured: Freddy Kleemann, Hector Jimenez

Doubtful: Washington Corozo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Los Angeles FC

Erik Dueñas is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury, while Julian Gaines is also expected to sit this one out with an injury. Giorgio Chiellini's involvement is doubtful as he was not named in the squad last time around on account of load management.

Gareth Bale started from the bench in the previous game, so has recovered from his ailment. Ilie Sánchez picked up two yellow cards coming on as a substitute and will serve a suspension here.

Injured: Julian Gaines, Erik Dueñas

Doubtful: Giorgio Chiellini

Suspended: Ilie Sánchez

Unavailable: None

Austin vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XIs

Austin (4-2-3-1): Brad Stuver (GK); Nick Lima, Julio Cascante, Ruben Gabrielsen, Jon Gallagher; Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring; Diego Fagundez, Sebastian Driussi, Ethan Finlay; Maximiliano Urruti

Los Angeles FC (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau (GK); Franco Escobar, Jesus Murillo, Eddie Segura, Diego Palacios; Kellyn Acosta, Sebas Méndez, Ryan Hollingshead; Kwadwo Opoku, Cristian Arango, Brian Rodriguez

Austin vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

LAFC have secured their playoff berth and can take a breather now. Austin are second in the Western Conference standings and will be looking to take a step towards securing their playoff berth here.

They have a solid home record this season and have seen 20 goals scored (10 for and 10 against) in their last three home games. This one also looks set to be a high-scoring fixture, as the two teams have the joint-best attacking record in the league, with 55 goals to their names. The game is expected to end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Austin 3-3 Los Angeles FC

