Austin vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Austin host Portland Timbers at the Q2 Stadium in the MLS on Sunday, with both teams having poor seasons so far.

Austin have been in woeful form of late. Josh Wolff's side are currently bottom of the Western Conference table and have won only one of their last seven fixtures. They will be looking to change their fortunes when they take on Portland on Sunday.

Portland are currently seventh in the Western Conference table. Giovanni Savarese's side have only won one of their last six games and are currently sliding down the table with every passing gameweek.

The Timbers will know that this is a great chance to pick up a win against a poor Austin side.

Both sides need a win for different reasons and that should make for a fiery game on Sunday.

Austin vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

Austin and Portland have only played each other once before, with Josh Wolff's side coming away as 4-1 winners back in July.

Jon Gallagher, Diego Fagundez, Alexander Ring and Hector Jimenez all got on the scoresheet for Austin, while Jeremy Ebobisse grabbed a consolation goal for Portland.

Austin Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Portland Timbers Form Guide: L-D-W-L-D

Austin vs Portland Timbers Team News

Julio Cascante's return will be a huge boost for Austin

Austin

Austin have no new injury worries following their 2-1 loss against Vancouver last time out. Julio Cascante should make his return to the side after missing the last game due to suspension

Aaron Schoenfeld, Ben Sweat and Danny Hoesen are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Aaron Schoenfeld, Ben Sweat, Danny Hoesen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Portland Timbers

Portland also came away unscathed from their 1-1 draw against Sporting KC last time out. New signing Santi Moreno should start on the bench on Sunday.

Eryk Williamson will be unavailable for Sunday's game after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Meanwhile, Andy Polo, Jeff Attinella and Ismaila Jome are all out for the season due to injury.

Injured: Andy Polo, Jeff Attinella, Ismaila Jome

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Eryk Williamson

Austin vs Portland Timbers Predicted XI

Austin Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Brad Stuver; Nick Lima, Matt Besler, Julio Cascante, Hector Jimenez; Cecilio Domiguez, Alexander Ring, Daniel Pereira, Diego Fagundez; Tomas Pochettino; Sebastian Driussi

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Clark; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Bill Tuiloma, Jose Van Rankin; Renzo Zambrano, Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chara; Dairon Asprilla, Marvin Loria, Felipe Mora

Austin vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Given the form of the two sides, Portland are clear favorites and that should come to the fore on Sunday.

We predict Portland will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Austin 0-2 Portland Timbers

