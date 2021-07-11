Austin vs Tigres UANL prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021 

Austin FC will host Mexican side Tigres UANL in a club friendly fixture at the Q2 Stadium on Tuesday.

This will be the first-ever international friendly for the home side as they come into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to LAFC in the MLS last week. Jose Cifuentes and Diego Rossi scored in each half to give the California outfit all three points.

Tigres suffered a 1-0 defeat to fellow Mexican side Club America in a friendly on Saturday. Salvador Reyes scored the match winner 15 minutes from time.

Both sides will use Tuesday's friendly to prepare for their return to competitive action.

Austin FC will host Seattle Sounders in MLS action later in July, while Tigres will travel to take on Club Tijuana in their opening Liga MX fixture of the season.

Austin vs Tigres UANL Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the sides. The hosts have been in poor form, with just one win registered in their last 10 fixtures.

UANL are without a win in any of their two friendly fixtures ahead of the start of the new league season.

Austin FC form guide: L-W-D-L-D

Tigres UANL form guide (friendlies): L-D

Austin vs Tigres UANL Team News

Austin FC

The home side have seven players currently sidelined by injuries. Daniel Pereira (abdomen), Nick Lima (hamstring), Danny Hoesen (hip), Ulises Segura (knee), Ben Sweat (knee), Aaron Schoenfeld (knee) and Moussa Djitte are all unavailable.

Injuries: Daniel Pereira, Nick Lama, Dannu Hoesen, Ulises Segura, Ben Sweat, Aaron Schoenfeld, Moussa Djitte

Suspension: None

Tigres UANL

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the Mexican outfit. However, they will be without French forwards Pierre-Gignac and Florian Thauvin, who have been included in France's squad for the Olympics.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Austin vs Tigres UANL Predicted XI

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brad Stuver (GK); Zan Kolmanic, Matt Besler, Julio Cascante, Hector Jimenez; Sebastian Berhalter, Alexander Ring; Kekuta Manneh, Diego Fagundez, Jared Stroud; Cecilio Dominguez

Tigres UANL Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nahuel Guzman (GK); Aldo Cruz, Francisco Vanegas, Diego Reyes, Javier Aquino; Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Jesus Garza; Patrick Ogama, Julian Quinones, Carlos Gonzalez

Austin vs Tigres UANL Prediction

Tigres will be without two key players in Gignac and Thauvin but they still have enough quality in their side to see off an out-of-sorts Austin FC.

Home advantage could give the Texas side a boost, but Tigres' superior experience should see them through. We are predicting a narrow victory for the visitors, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Austin 1-2 Tigres UANL

