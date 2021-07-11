Shamrock Rovers vs Slovan Bratislava prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2020-21

Shamrock Rovers and Slovan Bratislava will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier on Tuesday.

The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat in the first leg last week. Rafael Ratao scored a goal either side of halftime to guide Slovan Bratislava to victory.

That win helped put the Slovak champions in the driving seat in the tie and they will be looking to finish the job at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

Shamrock Rovers need a three-goal victory to progress to the next round of the qualifiers.

The winner of this tie will face Swiss champions Young Boys in the second qualifying round.

Shamrock Rovers vs Slovan Bratislava Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting was the first time both sides clashed in continental competition which ended in a victory for Slovan Bratislava.

That win meant the Slovak outfit are unbeaten in five games (including four friendlies). Shamrock Rovers' defeat was their second loss in their last five matches.

Shamrock Rovers form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Slovan Bratislava form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Shamrock Rovers vs Slovan Bratislava Team News

Shamrock Rovers

Neil Farrugia is still sidelined with a hip injury while midfielder Chris McCann is a doubt for the visit of Bratislava.

Injury: Neil Farrugia

Doubtful: Chris McCann

Suspension: None

Slovan Bratislava

The visitors have no known injuries or suspension concerns ahead of this match.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shamrock Rovers vs Slovan Bratislava Predicted XI

Shamrock Rovers Predicted XI (5-3-2): Alan Mannus (GK); Liam Scales, Sean Gannon, Lee Grace, Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes; Richard Towell, Gary O'Neill, Ronan Finn; Rory Gaffney, Aaron Greene

Slovan Bratislava Predicted XI (4-3-3): Adrian Chovan (GK); Vernon De Marco, Vasil Bozhikov, Jurij Medvedev, Lukas Pauschek; Filip Lichy, Joeri de Kamps; Rabiu Ibrahim; Rafael Ratao, David Strelec, Ezekiel Henty

Shamrock Rovers vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

Shamrock Rovers need at least a three-goal margin to progress and this could see the Irish champions play with a high line that will leave space behind for Bratislava to exploit.

The visitors are not as strong on their travels as they are at home but their comfortable aggregate lead gives them an edge. We are predicting a victory for Vladimir Weiss' side, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Shamrock Rovers 1-2 Slovan Bratislava

