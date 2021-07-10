Sparta Prague vs Dinamo Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Sparta Prague and Dinamo Moscow will continue their pre-season preparations when they trade tackles at the Sportarena Seeboden in a club friendly on Monday.

The Czech side come into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat to Wolfsberger AC on Friday. Eliel Peretz scored midway into the second half to help the Austrian outfit complete the comeback victory.

Dinamo Moscow were on the wrong end of a 3-0 defeat to another Austrian side, LASK Linz. Thomas Golginger's first-half brace helped Linz race into a three-goal lead at halftime.

Sparta Prague will use this game as their final preparation before the resumption of competitive football. They will trade tackles with Rapid Vienna in the second round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers before returning to league action against Sigma Olomouc.

Dinamo Moscow have two more pre-season friendlies to play before the resumption of the Russian Premier League on 23 July.

Sparta Prague vs Dinamo Moscow Head-to-Head

The two clubs have traded tackles in five previous friendly fixtures. Incredibly, four of those matches ended in draws, while Dinamo Moscow picked up a 2-0 victory in 2014.

Sparta Prague's defeat to Wolfsberger was their first loss of the pre-season. Dinamo Moscow have two wins from four pre-season games.

Sparta Prague form guide (friendlies): L-W-W-W-W

Dinamo Moscow form guide (friendlies): L-W-W-L

Sparta Prague vs Dinamo Moscow Team News

Sparta Prague

Ivan Schranz injured his ankle during the pre-season, while Oscar Dorley is currently in self-isolation after contracting COVID-19.

Injury: Ivan Schranz

Suspension: None

COVID-19: Oscar Dorley

Dinamo Moscow

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Russian side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Sparta Prague vs Dinamo Moscow Predicted XI

Sparta Prague Predicted XI (5-3-2): Domenik Holek (GK); Tomas Wiesner, Andreas Vindheim, David Hancko, Casper Hojer, Lukas Stetina; Borek Dockal, Ladislav Krejci, Ladislav Krejci; David Pavelka, Matej Pulkrab

Dinamo Moscow Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Budachev (GK); Ivan Ordets, Sergei Parshivlyuk, Zaurbek Pliev, Aleksandr Kutitsky; Diego Laxalt, Arsen Zakharian, Nikolo Moro; Viacheslav Grulev, Clinto N'jie, Konstantin Tyukavin

Sparta Prague vs Dinamo Moscow Prediction

The fact that this is a friendly means that both managers are likely to make several changes during the game, which could affect the flow of the match.

Club friendlies are notoriously difficult to predict, but Sparta Prague have been in better form and we are predicting a victory for the Czech outfit.

Prediction: Sparta Prague 2-1 Dinamo Moscow

