Canada vs USA prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

Two CONCACAF heavyweights, Canada and USA, will clash at Tim Horton's Field on Sunday.

Canada will host the USA in chilly conditions on matchday 10 of the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The temperature is expected to be around -6° in Hamilton, Ontario on Sunday night. But it'll feel lower than that with the windchill.

Canada beat Honduras 2-0 in their latest World Cup qualifier on Thursday night. Denil Maldonado scored an own goal as early as the 10th minute of the game. Jonathan David put the game to bed with a strike in the 73rd.

John Herdmen's team are at the top of the North American World Cup qualifiers table with 19 points from nine games. They are yet to taste defeat in their qualifying campaign but this match against USA could be their toughest yet.

The U.S. would fascinatingly be more acclimatized to the conditions they are expected to face on Sunday night. They defeated El Salvador 1-0 in Columbus, Ohio thanks to a lone goal from Antonee Robinson in the 52nd minute of the game.

It will be interesting to see how comfortable the Canadian side will be after returning from tropical Honduras. There is very little to separate the two sides on paper and their recent performances. With both teams fighting for the top spot in the table, this one should be a riveting encounter.

Canada vs USA Head-to-Head

In the last 21 meetings between Canada and USA, the former have won just a single game. USA have won 12 and seven games have ended as draws.

The last time these two sides clashed was in the reverse fixture of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and the game ended as a 1-1 draw.

Canada form guide: D-W-W-W-W

USA form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Canada vs USA Team News

Canada

Alphonso Davies, who has not played since the winter break in December, is a notable absentee for Canada. Other than that, there are no injuries or fitness concerns for them. Doneil Henry will return after serving a one-match suspension.

Injuries: Alphonso Davies

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

USA

Manchester City goalkeeper and USA's first-choice Zack Steffen missed the game against El Salvador due to a back problem. He is a doubt for this one as well. New England Revolution's Matt Turner guarded the sticks in midweek and is expected to do it again on Sunday.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Zack Steffen

Suspensions: None

Canada vs USA Predicted Lineups

Canada Predicted XI (3-4-3): Milan Borjan; Steven Vitória, Kamal Miller, Alistair Johnston; Richie Laryea, Atiba Hutchinson, Jonathan Osorio, Junior Hoilett; Tajon Buchanan, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Antonee Robinson, Chris Richards, Walker Zimmerman, DeAndre Yedlin; Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie; Timothy Weah, Gyasi Zardes, Christian Pulisic

Canada vs USA Prediction

Both teams are well-matched. Canada produced a rather lackluster performance against Honduras. The latter had 59% possession and 14 shots which is twice as much as Canada had. The Canadians had a pass completion rate of 69% which was far inferior to Honduras' 80%.

Meanwhile, the US national team produced a dominant display against El Salvador and are unlucky to have not scored more than one goal. Canada have also found it hard to get the better of their rivals throughout history. We're going to go with USA on this one.

Prediction: Canada 1-2 USA

Edited by Shambhu Ajith