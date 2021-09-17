CF Montreal vs Chicago Fire prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Looking to end their run of two consecutive defeats in the MLS, Chicago Fire visit Saputo Stadium to face CF Montreal on Sunday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of claiming a thrilling victory over Orlando City and will be seeking to keep the ball rolling.

Montreal returned to winning ways last Thursday as they saw off a resilient Orlando City side away from home.

In a game here Orlando finished with nine men, four different players were on target for Montreal, who put in a superb team performance to see off a comeback scare.

Wilfried Nancy’s men are now unbeaten in five of their most recent six outings, picking up three wins and two draws.

This solid run of games has seen Montreal rise to sixth place in the Eastern Conference table, level on 34 points with fifth-placed DC United.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire’s string of poor performances continued last time out as they fell to a 3-0 defeat away to DC United.

Norwegian forward Ola Kamara put in a stellar individual performance as he scored a first-half hat-trick to condemn the Men in Red to their second consecutive defeat.

Raphael Wicky’s side have now lost four of their last five games, with the 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls being the only exception.

This horrid form has seen the Chicago Fire drop to 12th place in the East, level on 23 points with the New York Red Bulls.

CF Montreal vs Chicago Fire Head-To-Head

With nine wins from their last 22 encounters, Montreal head into the game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture. The Chicago Fire have picked up two fewer wins, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

CF Montreal Form Guide: W-L-W-D-D

Chicago Fire Form Guide: L-L-W-L-L

CF Montreal vs Chicago Fire Team News

CF Montreal

The hosts remain without the duo of Ballou Tabla, Mason Toye, Aljaz Struna and Robert Orri Thorkelsson, who are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Ballou Tabla, Mason Toye, Aljaz Struna, Robert Orri Thorkelsson

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire

Brian Gutierrez, Francisco Calvo and Kenneth Kronholm are out of contention for the game due to injuries.

Injured: Brian Gutierrez, Francisco Calvo, Kenneth Kronholm

Suspended: None

CF Montreal vs Chicago Fire Predicted XI

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Sebastian Breza; Kamal Miller, Rudy Camacho, Joel Waterman; Mathieu Choiniere, Victor Wanyama, Samuele Piette, Zachary Brault-Guillard; Djordje Mihailovic, Joaquin Torres; Romell Quioto

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Mauricio Pineda, Carlos Teran; Luka Stojanovic; Miguel Navarro, Alvaro Medran, Fabian Herbers, Boris Sekulic; Chinonso Offor, Robert Beric

CF Montreal vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Chicago Fire have suffered a slump in form in recent weeks and this has seen them drop to the wrong end of the conference table. They face a Montreal side who have been solid on home turf this season, picking up six wins and three draws from 11 games. We predict Montreal will make use of their home advantage and steal a narrow win.

Prediction: CF Montreal 2-1 Chicago Fire

Edited by Shardul Sant