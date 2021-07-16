CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of games this weekend as FC Cincinnati take on CF Montreal at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this game.

FC Cincinnati are currently in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Columbus Crew last week and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

CF Montreal, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and are currently in fourth place in the league table. The Canadian side edged New York City FC to a 2-1 victory last week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head

FC Cincinnati have a flawless record against CF Montreal and have won all three games that have been played between the two teams. CF Montreal have never defeated FC Cincinnati in an official fixture and will want to create history on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for FC Cincinnati. CF Montreal have improved over the past month and will want to prove their mettle this weekend.

CF Montreal form guide in the MLS: W-W-D-D-W

FC Cincinnati form guide in the MLS: D-D-W-W-L

CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati Team News

CF Montreal need to win this game

CF Montreal

Ballou Tabla and Clement Diop are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Kamal Miller, Samuel Piette, and Romell Quioto are taking part in the Gold Cup and are unavailable for selection.

Injured: Ballou Tabla, Clement Diop

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Kamal Miller, Samuel Piette, Romell Quioto

FC Cincinnati need to win this game

FC Cincinnati

Ronald Matarrita and Allan Cruz are playing in the Gold Cup this year and will not feature in this game. Maikel van der Werff and Zico Bailey are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Maikel van der Werff, Zico Bailey

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Ronald Matarrita, Allan Cruz

CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-5-2): James Pantemis; Rudy Camacho, Aljaz Struna, Zorhan Bassong; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Lassi Lappalainen, Emanuel Maciel, Victor Wanyama, Djordje Mihailovic; Bjorn Johnsen, Mason Toye

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kenneth Vermeer; Edgar Castillo, Gustavo Vallecilla, Geoff Cameron, Joseph-Claude Gyau; Haris Medunjanin, Yuya Kubo, Isaac Atanga, Alvaro Barreal; Luciano Acosta, Brenner

CF Montreal vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

CF Montreal have been thoroughly impressive this season and are unbeaten in their last five matches. The home side has shown steady improvement this season and has a point to prove in this game.

FC Cincinnati have also managed to steady their ship in recent weeks and have managed eight points from their last four games. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: CF Montreal 2-2 FC Cincinnati

