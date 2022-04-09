Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting tips | 10th April 2022

MLS newbies Charlotte FC will look to build on their modest start to their debut campaign when they host Atlanta United at the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

They suffered their fourth loss of the campaign in their previous outing, losing 2-0 to Philadelphia Union. All of their games this season have produced conclusive results, with both their wins coming at home.

Atlanta United, meanwhile, avoided a loss for the third game in a row last week, eking out a narrow 1-0 win against DC United, thanks to Marcelino Moreno's injury-time winner.

Major League Soccer @MLS The Eastern Conference is going to be a battle this year.



Happy where your team stands after Week 5? 🤔 The Eastern Conference is going to be a battle this year.Happy where your team stands after Week 5? 🤔 https://t.co/us5ptKJzSc

Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just one meeting between the two teams across competitions, with Atlanta securing a 2-1 win at home last month.

Atlanta have earned five points from goals scored in the 90th minute or later.

Charlotte have scored a third of their goals from set-pieces ,while set-pieces and penalties account for roughly half of Atlanta's goals.

Only one of Atlanta's nine goals have come on their travels, while Charlotte have scored all but one of their strikes at home.

Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United Prediction

Charlotte have fared well in the competition in their debut season. After three consecutive defeats in their opening three games, they secured a couple of wins, but suffered a loss in their next three games.

Atlanta, meanwhile, are just three points off the top of the Eastern Conference standings. They are only behind the New York Red Bulls on goal difference in third place in the standings.

The home support has been amazing for Charlotte as the team will hope to avenge their 2-1 loss against the Five Stripes. Both teams head into the game in fine form, so the game could end in a draw.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 2-2 Atlanta United.

Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Charlotte have seen over 2.5 goals in three games this season; Atlanta's four games have produced over 2.5 goals).

Tip 4: Atlanta to score first - Yes (The visitors have opened the scoring in four of their five league games this season).

Tip 5: Karol Swiderski to score anytime - Yes.

