Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2022

Charlotte FC will be hoping to keep ahold of their playoff spot in the MLS Eastern Conference as they square off against Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Charlotte FC dealt DC United their first loss under new boss Wayne Rooney. Karol Swiderski starred for Christian Lattanzio's men as he scored a goal and was heavily involved in two others to help his side beat DC United 3-0.

The resounding win was a good way for them to bounce back from successive defeats conceded against Inter Miami and Toronto FC. The three points from Wednesday have taken Charlotte FC to seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, two points clear of their Saturday opponents Chicago Fire.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire had a three-game winning streak snapped last weekend as they settled for a goalless draw against Atlanta United. They had beaten Toronto, Seattle Sounders and Vancouver Whitecaps on the trot priot to that.

Both Chicago Fire and Atlanta FC had enough chances to put the ball in the back of the net. However, it was a cagey contest between two well-matched teams and the draw was a fair result in the end.

Chicago Fire FC are currently 10th in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 27 points from 23 matches. But they could move to seventh with a win over Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first ever meeting between Charlotte FC and Chicago Fire.

Charlotte FC have won eight of their 11 home games in the MLS this season.

Charlotte FC have kept six clean sheets this season, five of which have come at home.

Chicago Fire are currently on an unbeaten run of four games. They had lost three of their last four matches prior to embarking on their current undefeated streak.

Chicago Fire have the worst attacking record in the MLS Eastern Conference this season, having scored just 24 goals in 23 matches so far.

Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Charlotte FC have fared well at home and the 3-0 win over DC United would have done their confidence some good. Chicago Fire have been in really good form of late and the prospect of climbing to a playoff spot might just motivate them to turn in an inspired performance on Saturday.

But because of how solid Charlotte FC have been at home, we expect them to take all three points at the end of a tightly contested affair.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 2-1 Chicago Fire

Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Charlotte FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

