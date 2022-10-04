Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th October 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Columbus Crew lock horns with Charlotte FC in an important clash at the Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.

Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Preview

Columbus Crew are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Crew edged New York Red Bulls to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have also been inconsistent so far. The hosts stunned Philadelphia Union with a 4-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have played out a draw in the only game that has been played between the two teams.

Columbus Crew are unbeaten in their last six matches against expansion sides in the MLS, with their previous such defeat coming in 2019.

Charlotte FC's 4-0 victory against Philadelphia Union was the more prolific scoreline the team has ever managed and secured three consecutive MLS wins for the first time in the club's history.

Daniel Rios scored all four goals in Charlotte FC's victory against Philadelphia Union - only the second time a player has managed the feat in the MLS this season.

Columbus Crew have won 10 games in the MLS this season but are one of only two teams yet to record a winning streak in the competition so far.

Columbus Crew pulled off an impressive comeback against New York Red Bulls last week - the first time in their history that they have come from behind to win a game after the 89th minute.

Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Charlotte FC have been a resurgent force over the past month and have managed to hit their stride in the MLS. The hosts stunned the league leaders with an emphatic performance in their previous game and will look to make the most of their purple patch in this fixture.

Columbus Crew can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency this year. Charlotte FC are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 2-1 Columbus Crew

Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Charlotte FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Charlotte FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Rios to score - Yes

