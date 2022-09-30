Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Charlotte FC lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union outfit at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Union edged Pachuca to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Charlotte FC, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The home side defeated Chicago Fire by a 3-2 margin last week and will need to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have an impressive record against Charlotte FC and have won the only match that has been played so far between the two teams in the MLS.

After winning only four of the first 15 matches against MLS newcomers, Philadelphia Union have won their last five matches against expansion sides in the competition.

Charlotte FC have won consecutive matches in the MLS for only the third time this season as an expansion side.

Philadelphia Union have won 11 of their last 14 MLS matches and saw their five-match winning streak come to an end after a goalless draw against Atlanta United.

Charlotte FC have won six of the seven MLS matches in which Karol Swiderski has found the back of the net so far this season.

Philadelphia Union have conceded only 22 goals in their 32 games so far in the MLS - the fewest by any team at this stage of a season in the competition's history.

Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have broken several records so far this season and are the favourites to win the league title this season. The Union have excellent players in their ranks and will want to extend their unbeaten run in the competition.

Charlotte FC @CharlotteFC Thank y’all for celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with us and our community! Thank y’all for celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with us and our community! 🎉 https://t.co/ef4vuWyzp2

Charlotte FC can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Philadelphia Union are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 0-2 Philadelphia Union

Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Philadelphia union to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes

