Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips - 11th June 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of important Eastern Conference fixture this weekend as Charlotte FC take on New York Red Bulls at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls Preview

Charlotte FC are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Seattle Sounders last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this year. The Red Bulls eased past DC United by a 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have a good record against Charlotte FC and have won the only game that has been played between the two MLS sides.

The New York Red Bulls have an impressive record against expansion sides and have lost only three of their last 20 matches against such teams in the competition.

New York Red Bulls set a joint record this season by winning their first five matches away from home in the MLS.

Charlotte FC have not been particularly clinical this season and have scored a league-low nine goals from within the penalty area so far this season.

Lewis Morgan has been an exceptional signing for New York Red Bulls so far and leads their goalscoring charts with six successful strikes in 2022.

Charlotte FC's 16 points from their first 14 games have consumed considerable effort and represent the sixth-best performance by an expansion side at this stage of the competition.

Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls have been a resurgent force in the MLS so far this season and will be intent on topping the league table. The Red Bulls have grown into a formidable force and will need to rely on their seasoned MLS campaigners to step up in this match.

Charlotte FC face an uphill battle this season and will need to address a few issues ahead of this match. New York Red Bulls are the better team at the moment and should be able to secure all three points this weekend.

Prediction: Charlotte FC 1-3 New York Red Bulls

Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York Red Bulls

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lewis Morgan to score - Yes

