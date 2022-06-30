Charlotte vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th June | MLS 2022

Charlotte FC will entertain Austin FC at the Bank of America Stadium in a non-conference MLS fixture on Thursday.

The hosts have fared well in their debut season and are in tenth place in the Eastern Conference standings. After a two-game unbeaten run, they suffered a 2-1 loss at Montreal in their last outing.

Meanwhile, Austin's explosive start to the season has tapered off but they remain in a respectable third place in the Western Conference standings. They played a 2-2 draw against FC Dallas in the Texas derby last time around and are unbeaten in their last two league games.

Charlotte vs Austin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams. Interestingly, this is also Austin's first game against an expansion side. Los Verdes made their MLS debut last season.

Charlotte have a solid home record in the league this season. They have won six of their seven games at the Bank of America Stadium (L1), including the last two. Eleven of their17 goals have been scored at home.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in five of Charlotte's last six home games in the MLS. On the flip side, there have been over 2.5 goals scored in five of Austin's last six league games.

Only San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles FC (9 apiece) have scored more goals from set-pieces than Austin (8) this season.

Austin have won the fewest aerial duels (9.5) in the MLS per game.

Charlotte have failed to score in just two of their eight MLS games at home, suffering defeats in both of them.

They have recorded a win at home in every game they have found the back of the net in.

Austin have scored in all but one of their away games in the league this term.

Charlotte vs Austin Prediction

All six of Charlotte's wins have come at home this season, so they are strong favourites to win this match. Austin have two wins in their last three away games, so they might be hopeful of a positive outcome here.

Both teams will be gunning to leave a good account of themselves in their first meeting, so it's expected to be a close match. Taking Charlotte's home form and Austin's decent goal-scoring record this term into consideration, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Charlotte 1-1 Austin.

Charlotte vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: Both teams to score in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Sebastian Driussi to score any time - Yes.

