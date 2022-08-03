Charlotte vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd August | MLS 2022

Charlotte invite last-placed DC United to the Bank of America Stadium in their upcoming MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Wednesday.

Charlotte have lost their last two MLS games and saw their game against the Columbus Crew suspended due to poor weather conditions. DC United returned to winning ways in the MLS last time around, defeating Orlando City 2-1.

It was DC United's first win in roughly a month but they remain in last place in the Eastern Conference standings with 21 points. Charlotte are in 10th place with 26 points and will be looking to leave a good account of themselves, having not played a game over the weekend.

Charlotte vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met just once before this league fixture, with DC United emerging as the winners, securing a 3-0 triumph at home in February.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Charlotte FC's last four games while over 2.5 goals have been scored in six of DC United's last seven games.

Seven of Charlotte's eight wins in the MLS this season have come at home while United have just two wins to their name in their travels this term.

DC United have the worst defensive record in the Eastern Conference, conceding 44 goals in 21 games, 13 more than the home team. Charlottette, on the other hand, have the second-worst attacking record in the competition (25), three fewer than the visiting side.

Charlotte have conceded seven goals over their last two matches, which were both away games. Charlotte have allowed just seven total goals in 10 home matches this season, only the Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union (6) have let in fewer goals in home matches this year.

Charlotte vs DC United Prediction

Charlotte's impressive home form makes them instant favorites in this fixture. They have scored eight goals in their last four games at home while conceding just three in that period.

Wayne Rooney-led DC United have failed to score in three of their last four away games and might struggle here. A win for Charlotte seems to be the likely outcome.

Prediction: Charlotte 2-1 DC United

Charlotte vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Charlotte.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 yellow cards - Under 2.5.

