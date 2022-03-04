Charlotte vs LA Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022 

Charlotte will welcome LA Galaxy to the Bank of America Stadium in an MLS fixture on Saturday.

The hosts kickstarted their maiden MLS campaign with a 3-0 defeat away to DC United last week. Michael Estrada scored a first-half brace to guide the capital side to a comfortable victory.

LA Galaxy secured a narrow 1-0 home win over New York City FC, with Chicharito's strike on the cusp of fulltime proving to be the difference between the two sides.

The win pushed the Galaxy to third place in the Western Conference, while Charlotte FC sit in 13th spot in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head

This is Charlotte FC's first appearance in the MLS and they will be looking to register their first win in franchise history. They also failed to win any of their four pre-season friendlies.

LA Galaxy kickstarted their campaign with a win and will want to build on their eighth-placed finish in the Western Conference regular season last term. They won three and drew two of their six pre-season friendlies.

Charlotte FC from guide (including friendlies): L-L-D-L-L

LA Galaxy form guide (including friendlies): W-D-L-W-D

Charlotte vs LA Galaxy Team News

Charlotte

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy also have a clean bill of health heading into this game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Charlotte vs LA Galaxy Predicted XI

Charlotte Predicted XI (5-4-1): Kristijan Kahlina (GK); Joseph Mora, Christian Fuchs, Christian Makoun, Guzman Corujo, Jaylin Lindsey; Jos Serna, Alan Franco, Brandt Bronico, Orrin Gaines; Christian Ortiz

LA Galaxy Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jonathan Bond (GK); Raheem Edwards, Nick DePuy, Sega Coulibaly, Julian Araujo; Kevin Cabral, Rayan Ravelson, Marco Delgado, Douglas Costa; Chicharito, Victor Vazquez

Charlotte vs LA Galaxy Prediction

Charlotte FC will find the going tough in their first season of top-flight football and might not be able to match the quality of the LA Galaxy.

The visitors are one of the most established sides in the league and their superior firepower installs them as favorites in the game. Barring an unlikely upset, we are backing LA Galaxy to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Charlotte 0-3 LA Galaxy

