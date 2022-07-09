Charlotte vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July | MLS 2022

Charlotte FC will invite Nashville to the Bank of America Stadium in a non-conference MLS fixture on Saturday.

The home team are enjoying a decent run in their debut MLS campaign and are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They returned to winning ways as they defeated Houston Dynamo 2-1 in their away fixture last Sunday.

Nashville are in sixth place in the Western Conference standings and are undefeated in their last two games. After recording a 3-1 win against the Houston Dynamo, they fell to a 2-2 draw against the Portland Timbers on Sunday, giving up a two-goal lead in that game.

Charlotte vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Only Sporting KC (11) have faced more defeats than the home team in MLS (10).

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in six of Charlotte FC's last seven home games in MLS, on the other hand, there have been over 2.5 goals scored in six of Nashville SC's last seven games in the competition.

All seven of Charlotte's seven wins this term have come at home while five of Nashville's seven wins this season have come in their travels.

Nashville has won three of its four MLS matches against expansion teams and have never conceded a goal against an expansion side.

Charlotte have scored in six of their nine games at home this season, Nashville, on the other hand, have scored in eight of their last 11 away games in the competition, so the odds of a goal being scored here look good.

Charlotte have played the fewest draws in the league this season (2) while Nashville have played out draws six times in the league.

Charlotte vs Nashville Prediction

Charlotte have a decent home form this season while Nashville have been solid in their travels, so the game should make for an interesting watch. Nashville have not faced a defeat against an expansion side in history, while Charlotte have recorded all the wins at home this season, so it is very likely that the game will end in a draw.

Prediction: Charlotte 2-2 Nashville

Charlotte vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Charlotte to score first - Yes.

Tip 4: Both teams to score in the second half - Yes.

Tip 5: Hany Mukhtar to score anytime - Yes.

