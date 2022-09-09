Charlotte vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10th, 2022

Charlotte host New York City FC (NYCFC) at the Bank of America Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, with both sides having had contrasting seasons so far.

Charlotte are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference, six points off the bottom of the table. Christian Lattanzio's side have been in poor form of late, having lost four of their last five games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against NYCFC on Saturday.

New York, on the other hand, are currently 4th in the Eastern Conference, with a win potentially taking them into third. Nick Cushing's side have faltered of late and are winless in their last four games across all competitions. They will look to bounce back with a win against Charlotte on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Charlotte vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte came away as 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Goals from Karol Swiderski, Brandt Bronco and Christian Fuchs were enough to secure the win, with Maxime Chanot scoring a consolation goal for NYCFC on the night.

New York have the third best attack in the conference, having scored 51 goals in their 30 games so far this season

Charlotte have the third worst attack in the conference, having only scored 34 goals in their 29 games so far this season.

Charlotte vs New York City FC Prediction

Neither side have been in particularly good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Adam Armour and Vinicius Mello will miss the game for Charlotte due to injuries. Meanwhile, NYCFC will be without Thiago Martins due to suspension, while Justin Haak, Anton Tinnerholm and Alfredo Morales will all be unavailable for the game on Saturday.

It's hard to see Charlotte coming away with anything from this game, given the difference in quality between the two sides.

We predict a tight game, with NYCFC coming away with the win.

Prediction: Charlotte 0-1 New York City FC

Charlotte vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New York City FC Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Neither team have been in good form recently and Charlotte have one of the worst attacks in the conference)

Tip 3 - Gabriel Pereira to score/assist (The forward has seven goals and one assist in 22 appearances so far this season)

