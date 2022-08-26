Charlotte vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27, 2022

Charlotte will entertain Toronto at the Bank of America Stadium in the MLS Eastern Conference on Saturday.

Both teams suffered losses in their previous outing to Florida-based teams. Charlotte fell to a 2-1 defeat against Orlando City, with Tesho Akindele scoring the winnier for Orlando after Orrin McKinze Gaines had equalised for the Crown.

Toronto, meanwhile, saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end with a 2-1 defeat to Inter Miami. All three goals came in the first half, with Lorenzo Insigne scoring the only goal for the Canadian team.

With the race heating up for the playoff berths, both teams must avoid dropping points in their remaining games. The hosts are in tenth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 32 points, while Toronto are a place below them with 30.

Charlotte vs Toronto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once, with Toronto winning 4-0 at the BMO Field last month,

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Charlotte's last nine games - the same as Toronto in their last four.

Toronto have a poor away record in MLS, winning only one of their last 21 games. They secured a 4-3 win at Nashville earlier this month but have failed to score in four of their last six away outings.

Only 14th-placed DC United have conceded more goals (55) than Toronto in the Eastern Conference.

Charlotte have the fourth-worst defensive record in the Eastern Conference, conceding 42 goals in 27 games.

Charlotte have lost their last two home games in the competition by a one-goal margin.

Charlotte vs Toronto Prediction

Charlotte's decent home record and Toronto's poor away form suggests that this game could see Charlotte emerging triumphant. However, they have struggled at home recently, conceding five in their last two, so the Reds could capitalise on that.

As both teams need to get back to winning ways, this game could end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Charlotte 2-2 Toronto

Charlotte vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Federico Bernardeschi to score any time - Yes

Edited by Bhargav