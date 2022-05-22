Charlotte vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd May 2022

Charlotte host Vancouver Whitecaps at the Bank of America Stadium on Sunday in the MLS, looking to secure their fifth win of the season.

This is the North Carolina outfit's first campaign in the American top flight and it hasn't been a memorable start for them, winning only four of their opening 12 games and losing seven.

The Whitecaps, meanwhile, are struggling at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with 11 points from 11 games.

However, there have been improvements lately - after winning just once from their opening eight games, the Canadian side have won twice in their last three.

Charlotte vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between the sides in the MLS

Charlotte have struck only 10 goals so far - only Inter Miami and Chicago Fire (both 11) have scored fewer in the Eastern Conference

The North Carolina outfit, however, boast a good defensive record, conceding only 15 goals - only Philadelphia (9), New York City (10) and New York Red Bulls (12) have shipped in fewer

Vancouver have the joint worst offensive record in the Western Conference with just 12 goals scored, level with Sporting Kansas and Real Salt Lake

After losing to Montreal 2-0 in their last game, Charlotte could lose consecutive games without scoring for a second time this season

Vancouver could go four games without a defeat for the first time since a run of seven towards the end of 2021

Whitecaps have lost all five of their away games this season and could go six matches without a win since a run of 10 during last season

Charlotte vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

It's an interesting clash between a side struggling to make a mark in their debut campaign and a side who've been awful on their travels once again this season.

The Whitecaps have lost all five of their away games this season, but have managed to build some momentum ahead of their latest trip by going three games unbeaten.

Charlotte can expect another tough match here, but their defense might be able to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Charlotte 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Charlotte vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

