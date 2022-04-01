Chicago Fire vs Dallas FC Prediction and Betting tips | 2nd April 2022

MLS action gets underway this weekend with Chicago Fire hosting Dallas at the Soldier Field on Saturday.

Chicago are one of three unbeaten teams in the Eastern Conference, securing a 3-1 win over Sporting KC in their previous outing. With two wins and as many draws in four games, they are third in the Eastern Conference standings. Dallas, meanwhile, secured an emphatic 4-1 win over Portland Timbers in their last outing to move to fifth place in the league standings.

This will be the second inter-conference game for Chicago and the third one for Dallas.

Chicago Fire vs Dallas FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 51 times across competitions, with all but two of these meetings happening in the MLS. The fixtures has been closely contested, with Dallas enjoying a 24-22 lead in wins and five games ending in draws.

Chicago have the best defensive record in the league, conceding just once in four games. Dallas, meanwhile, have conceded thrice.

Dallas are without a win in their last five trips to Chicago, suffering five losses and scoring just twice.

Only Portland Timbers (84) have made more interceptions than Chicago (57) this season.

If Chicago secure a win here, they will equal their longest home winning streak against any opponent in the competition. (Six against Columbus between 2000-04 and Colorado Rapids 2000-02)

Chicago Fire vs Dallas FC Prediction

Both teams have enjoyed respectable starts to their 2022 campaigns. Both clubs have bounced back well after failing to win their opening two fixtures and are now on two-game winning runs.

Chicago have scored all four of their goals in their last two games, while Dallas have scored six of their seven goals in their last two outings.

The two teams seem evenly matched on paper, but Chicago will be keen to keep their unbeaten record intact. In their only away game so far, Dallas suffered a 1-0 defeat to New England Revolution, so they might struggle here. Chicago could come out on top in this fixture.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-1 Dallas FC.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Chicago Fire vs Dallas FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chicago.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Chicago have scored at least two goals in four of their last five home games against Dallas.)

Edited by Bhargav