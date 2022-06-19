Chicago Fire vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th June 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Chicago Fire lock horns with DC United in an important Eastern Conference fixture at Soldier Field on Saturday.

Chicago Fire vs DC United Preview

DC United are currently in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far. The away side edged Xelaju MC by a 1-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chicago Fire are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have also struggled so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Toronto FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Chicago Fire vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chicago Fire have a slight edge over DC United and have won 24 out of the 67 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to DC United's 22 victories.

Chicago Fire defeated DC United by a 2-0 margin in March this year and managed to end a three-game winless run against the away side in the process.

Chicago Fire are winless in their last 10 matches in the MLS and are only one failure away from setting a club record.

DC United have managed to pick up only one point in their last four away matches and have conceded at least two goals in each game during this period.

Chicago Fire striker Kacper Przybylko has scored six times in his eight MLS games against DC United - the joint-most for a player against a single opponent in the competition.

Ola Kamara and Taxi Fountas have played crucial roles for DC United and have scored 11 of their team's 15 goals so far in the competition.

Chicago Fire vs DC United Prediction

Chicago Fire have endured an abysmal season so far and have won only two of their 14 games this season. The hosts are in desperate need of a shot in the arm and have a point to prove this weekend.

DC United have also been in poor form but have shown signs of a resurgence in recent weeks. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-1 DC United

Chicago Fire vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: DC United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kacper Przybylko to score - Yes

