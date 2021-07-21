Chicago Fire vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

MLS continues with a fresh set of fixtures as Chicago Fire host DC United at Soldier Field Stadium on Wednesday.

After falling to defeat last time out, both sides will aim to return to winning ways and strengthen their positions in the Eastern Conference table.

Chicago Fire failed in their bid to pick up a third straight win last time out as they suffered a 5-1 humbling at the hands of Nashville SC.

In a goal fest at the Nissan Stadium, German midfielder Hany Mukhtar put on a performance of the highest quality as he scored a first-half hat-trick to cap off a brilliant team performance.

This was the fifth defeat in five away games for Raphael Wicky’s men, who have so far endured a horrid campaign on the road.

They have managed just three wins all season and this poor run of results has seen them drop to 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

DC United, on the other hand, failed to build on their Capital Cup triumph as they were beaten 2-1 by Philadelphia Union last Sunday.

Sergio Santos’ 11th-minute opener was canceled out by Yamil Asad, but Polish forward Kacper Przybyłko restored Philly’s lead with seven minutes left on the clock.

It was the first loss across all competitions for DC United, who last tasted defeat back in June when they were beaten 2-1 by New York City FC.

With 16 points from 13 games, DC United currently occupy ninth place on the log, one point behind New York City FC in the final playoff spot.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Chicago Fire vs DC United Head-To-Head

Chicago Fire have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 23 wins from their last 64 meetings with DC United. The visitors have picked up 21 wins, while 20 games have ended all square.

Chicago Fire Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L

DC United Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-L

Chicago Fire vs DC United Team News

Chicago Fire

The hosts will be without the services of Kenneth Kronholm and Carlos Teran, who have both been ruled out through injuries. Francisco Calvo is currently on international duty at the ongoing Gold Cup.

Injured: Kenneth Kronholm, Carlos Teran

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Francisco Calvo

DC United

The visitors will have to cope without forwards Edinson Flores and Erik Sorga, who have been sidelined with hamstring injuries. Donovan Pines and Paul Arriola are on international duty with the US national team in the Gold Cup.

Injured: Edison Flores, Erik Sorga

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Donovan Pines, Paul Arriola

Chicago Fire vs DC United Predicted XI

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bobby Shuttleworth, Jonathan Bornstein, Johan Kappelhof, Mauricio Pineda; Boris Sekulic, Miguel Navarro, Fabian Herbers, Alvaro Medran, Gaston Gimenez; Ignacio Aliseda, Robert Beric

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bill Hamid; Frederic Brilliant, Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike, Andy Najar; Russell Canouse, Julian Gressel, Junior Moreno, Joseph Mora; Adrien Perez, Ola Kamara, Yamil Asad

Chicago Fire vs DC United Prediction

A look at the previous outcome between the two sides shows we can expect a fiercely contested game at Soldier Field Stadium on Wednesday. Three of their last five encounters have ended in draws and we predict the spoils will be shared once again.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-2 DC United

Edited by Peter P