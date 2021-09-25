Chicago Fire vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Chicago Fire go head-to-head with Nashville SC in MLS Eastern Conference fixture at Soldier Field on Sunday.

After a 2-1 loss to last-placed Toronto, Nashville returned to winning ways in grand fashion with an impressive 5-1 win over Inter Miami. The win kept them in second place in the Eastern Conference standings but they are still 15 points behind leaders New England Revolution.

Chicago have fared poorly in their fixtures and have lost four games in a row, including a 2-3 loss to the Revs, with Carles Gil scoring an injury-time winner at Sunday's venue.

Major League Soccer @MLS



They made sure of it with 🖐 last night. Best goal difference in the league? That'd be @NashvilleSC They made sure of it with 🖐 last night. Best goal difference in the league? That'd be @NashvilleSC.



They made sure of it with 🖐 last night. https://t.co/j8m78puEFJ

Chicago Fire vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between the Chicago Fire and Nashville so far. With their first meeting coming last season and the second one earlier this season in July. This will be the first meeting between the two sides at Soldier Field.

Their first-ever meeting ended in a 1-1 draw last season while in their meeting earlier this season Nashville cruised to a 5-1 win with Hany Mukhtar bagging a hat-trick in six minutes.

Chicago Fire form guide (MLS): L-L-L-L-W

Nashville SC form guide (MLS): W-L-W-W-W

Chicago Fire vs Nashville SC Team News

Chicago Fire

Brian Gutierrez, Francisco Calvo and Kenneth Kronholm continue to be on the sidelines with injuries for the hosts.

Injured: Brian Gutierrez, Francisco Calvo, Kenneth Kronholm

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nashville SC

Handwalla Bwana remains on the sidelines with a concussion and is expected to sit this one out as well.

Nashville SC @NashvilleSC 21 goals + assists.

No one in the league has more.



〽️VP 〽️ukhtar 21 goals + assists.

No one in the league has more.



〽️VP 〽️ukhtar https://t.co/xEpw9pxHco

Injured: Handwalla Bwana

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire vs Nashville SC Predicted XI

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Johan Kappelhof, Carlos Teran; Gastón Giménez; Miguel Navarro, Alvaro Medran, Fabian Herbers, Boris Sekulic; Chinonso Offor, Robert Beric

Nashville SC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Willis; David Romney, Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman; Daniel Lovitz, Brian Anunga, Anibal Godoy, Hany Mukhtar, Taylor Washington; Randall Leal, Daniel Rio

Chicago Fire vs Nashville SC Prediction

Chicago Fire have lost four games in a row and failed to find the back of the net in three of these games. Nashville have the best goal difference in the league and also have the best defensive record in the Eastern Conference.

Also Read

Nashville have scored in their last eight games, so they should be able to find the back of the net here. However, the same cannot be said about the hosts. A win for the visiting side is on the cards here.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-3 Nashville SC.

Edited by Shardul Sant