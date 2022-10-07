Chicago Fire vs New England Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022

Chicago Fire will host New England at the Soldier Field Stadium in Major League Soccer on Sunday (October 9).

It's the last matchday of the regular season, and the two Eastern Conference teams already know their fate. Both teams failed to qualify for the playoffs. Chicago also failed to qualify for the playoffs last season, and they have had a poorer campaign this term.

They will now look for a top-ten finish, currently sitting in 12th spot. A win over New England could push them ahead of the visitors, who are tenth in the standings with 41 points. However, with little else to play for, it could be a tough grind.

Meanwhile, New England have been a shadow of themselves after winning the Eastern Conference and the Major League Soccer title last term, earning qualification for the CONCACAF Champions League. They are a dismal 20th overall with 41 points and could drop lower with a loss on Sunday. They have not won on the road in their last four outings, losing three times and drawing once.

The two teams’ last two games ended in draws – 0-0 and 2-2 after New England had won the previous one 3-2.

Chicago Fire vs New England Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chicago have lost three of their last four home games, conceding eight goals and scoring five.

Chicago have lost at home to New England on four occasions and have drawn against them five times.

The largest scoreline between the two teams is a 5-0 win for Chicago in May 2019.

New England have won the US Open Cup once, while Chicago have win it four times.

Chicago have won two of their last five games, losing twice and drawing once, while New England have won two times, losing thrice.

Form Guide: Chicago Fire – W-L-L-W-D, New England - W-L-L-L-W.

Chicago Fire vs New England Prediction

The hosts will look to thank their fans with a win in their last home game of the season.

The visitors, meanwhile, will aim for maximum points to keep their overall position in the standings. Chicago will strive for a win to build some hope ahead of next season.

Prediction: Chicago 1-0 New England

Chicago Fire vs New England Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Chicago

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: Chicago Fire to score first – Yes

Tip 4: New England to score - No

