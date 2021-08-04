Chicago Fire vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

New York City FC will aim to make it four wins on the bounce in the MLS when they visit Soldier Field Stadium to face Chicago Fire.

Meanwhile, the hosts have failed to pick up a win in their last four outings and will be looking to end this poor run.

Chicago Fire’s struggles continued on Sunday as they played out an uneventful goalless draw away to Philadelphia Union.

In a game where the Fire saw red, Philadelphia Union were guilty of wasteful finishing as they failed to capitalize on their advantage.

Jim Curtin’s side are now winless in their last four outings, picking up two draws and losing on two occasions. They have also managed just nine points from their last 30 available.

This dire run of results has seen Chicago Fire drop to 13th place in the Eastern Conference table, one point above rock-bottom Inter Miami.

Meanwhile, New York City continued their run of impressive performances on Saturday when they claimed a 4-1 win over Columbus Crew.

New York City raced to a four-goal lead, before Columbus Crew midfielder Pedro Santos grabbed a consolation goal from the penalty spot in the 97th minute.

It was the third straight win for Ronny Deila’s men, who have been in fine goalscoring form in recent weeks. They have scored 10 goals in their last three outings, while conceding just once.

With 26 points from 16 games, New York City FC are currently fourth in the West, albeit with one game in hand.

Chicago Fire vs New York City FC Head-To-Head

New York City FC have been the dominant side in this fixture, claiming seven wins from their last 13 encounters. Chicago Fire have picked up two wins, while four games have ended in draws.

Chicago Fire Form Guide: W-L-D-L-D

New York City FC Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W

Chicago Fire vs New York City FC Team News

Chicago Fire

Elliot Collier, Ángel Navarro, Javier Casas, Carlos Terán and Kenneth Kronholm will all miss the game due to injuries. Wyatt Omsberg will also serve his one-match suspension for seeing red last time out.

Injured: Elliot Collier, Ángel Navarro, Javier Casas, Carlos Terán, Kenneth Kronholm

Suspended: Wyatt Omsberg

New York City FC

New York City FC remain without midfielder Gedion Zelalem and forward Heber, who have been sidelined through knee and ACL injuries respectively. There are no suspension worries for manager Ronny Deilaz.

Injured: Gedion Zelalem, Heber

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire vs New York City FC Predicted XI

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bobby Shuttleworth, Jonathan Bornstein, Johan Kappelhof, Mauricio Pineda; Boris Sekulic, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Fabian Herbers, Alvaro Medran, Gaston Gimenez; Ignacio Aliseda, Nnamdi Chinonso Offor

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luis Barraza; Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Thiago Andrade Valentin Castellanos

Chicago Fire vs New York City FC Prediction

While Chicago Fire will be aiming to pick up their first win in five games, they face the stern test of taking on a rejuvenated New York City FC side. The visitors have claimed wins in each of their last three outings since suffering back-to-back defeats against CF Montreal and Columbus Crew.

We predict they will continue this fine form and strengthen their position in the league standings.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-2 New York City FC

