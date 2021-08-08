Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

New York Red Bulls are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they take on Chicago Fire on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Chicago Fire are in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have struggled this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate with New York City FC last week and will need to bounce back this weekend.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are currently in ninth place in the league table and will need to turn their season around. The Red Bulls were held to a draw by FC Cincinnati in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points in this game.

Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

Chicago Fire have a marginal advantage over New York Red Bulls and have won 14 games out of 35 matches played between the two teams. New York Red Bulls have managed 13 victories against Chicago Fire and will want to level the scales on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for New York Red Bulls. Chicago Fire were poor on the day and will need to bounce back in this match.

Chicago Fire form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-L-D-L

New York Red Bulls form guide in MLS 2021: D-L-L-D-D

Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls Team News

Chicago Fire

Kenneth Kronholm and Miguel Angel Navarro are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this match. Francisco Calvo is back from the Gold Cup and is available for selection.

Injured: Kenneth Kronholm, Miguel Angel Navarro

Doubtful: Bobby Shuttleworth, Carlos Teran

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls

Aaron Long and Andres Reyes are yet to recover from their injuries and have been ruled out of the game this weekend. Andrew Gutman and Sean Nealis also have concerns about his fitness at the moment and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Aaron Long, Andres Reyes

Doubtful: Daniel Royer, Patryk Klimala

Unavailable: Dru Yearwood

Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-5-2): Gabriel Slonina; Wyatt Omsberg, Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda; Boris Sekulic, Jonathan Bornstein, Fabian Herbers, Alvaro Medran, Gaston Gimenez; Ignacio Aliseda, Robert Beric

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andrew Gutman, Thomas Edwards, Amro Tarek, Kyle Duncan; Cristian Casseres Junior, Sean Davis; Wikelman Carmona, Caden Clark; Tom Barlow, Fabio

Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls have flattered to deceive this season and have several issues to solve in the coming weeks. The Red Bulls have an impressive squad at their disposal and will need to do justice to their potential this season.

Chicago Fire have also struggled to hit their peak this year and will face a difficult challenge this weekend. New York Red Bulls are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-2 New York Red Bulls

