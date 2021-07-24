5 dark horses for Ballon d'Or 2021

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious accolade in world football and has been awarded some of the best players in the history of the game over the years. The Ballon d'Or ceremony usually takes place towards the end of each year and involves a voting process that includes imminent players, managers, and journalists in the game.

The award has often served as a rite of passage in the past and has cemented the legendary status of some of football's all-time greats. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the Ballon d'Or in recent years and have combined to win the prize on 11 of the last 12 occasions.

Another Ballon d'Or loading for Lionel Messi? 💭🏆 pic.twitter.com/H4QUfoEnqM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 20, 2021

Lionel Messi could win his seventh Ballon d'Or this year

While there are several contenders for the Ballon d'Or, Lionel Messi is currently the favourite to secure the prize this year. The Barcelona talisman silenced his critics with his historic Copa America triumph and also inspired the Catalans to a victory in the Copa del Rey.

Messi also has incredible statistics to boot but the Ballon d'Or has sprung a fair share of surprises in the past. Here is a list of five dark horses in this year's intriguing Ballon d'Or race.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)

De Bruyne has been excellent for Manchester City

In his prime, Kevin De Bruyne is virtually unplayable. The Belgian maestro is arguably one of the best midfielders in the world at the moment and has been the driving force behind Manchester City's recent successes in the Premier League.

While De Bruyne has been sensational in the Cityzens' shirt, his season has been plagued by a series of injuries. The Manchester City star was one of Belgium's best players at the Euros despite his niggles but was unable to inspire his side against eventual champions Italy.

With six goals and 12 assists in 25 league appearances, however, the midfielder has still played a pivotal role in Manchester City's Premier League triumph. Kevin De Bruyne might not have been enough to win the Ballon d'Or this year but he certainly remains in the race for the award.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo is Juventus' talisman

That Cristiano Ronaldo should be on a list of 'dark horses' for the Ballon d'Or is a surprise in itself. The Juventus striker is usually one of the frontrunners to win the award but will face intense competition for the Ballon d'Or this year.

As is usually the norm, Ronaldo has outscored all his opponents in the Serie A this year with 29 goals in 33 league appearances. The modern-day legend has always been a Ballon d'Or contender and his personal achievements should see him secure an impressive finish in this year's rankings.

✅ 109 goals



Cristiano Ronaldo equals Ali Daei’s international goal record! Amazing 👏 pic.twitter.com/CdkzcXJr4p — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 23, 2021

Juventus have flattered to deceive in the Serie A, however, and nearly failed to secure qualification to the UEFA Champions League this year. Ronaldo does have a Coppa Italia trophy to his name and his talismanic role for Juventus could earn him a few votes at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

