Tokyo Olympics 2020: Why Lionel Messi is not playing, important records, stats and more

Lionel Messi's international career has had its share of highs and lows but the Olympics remain a source of untainted success for the modern-day legend. The Barcelona talisman won the coveted gold medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 at the age of 21 and marked the start of a legendary career in the sport.

Argentina had a wealth of attacking options at the 2008 Olympics with the likes of Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Maria, and Ezequiel Lavezzi lining up alongside the burgeoning talent of Lionel Messi. The La Masia youngster had not reached his peak at Barcelona as yet and his brief spell under veteran captain Joan Roman Riquelme produced a discernible spike in his learning curve.

Barcelona were unsurprisingly opposed to Lionel Messi's participation at the Beijing Olympics and were intent on securing the youngster's services for their UEFA Champions League qualifiers. The Catalan club's newly-appointed manager Pep Guardiola intervened, however, and offered Lionel Messi a shot at success with his national team.

Lionel Messi went on to bag two goals and three assists in the competition and put in a series of dazzling displays as Argentina stormed their way to an Olympics gold medal. The 21-year-old forward earned his place in the team of the tournament and was also named by FIFA as one of their standout players at the Beijing Olympics.

Why is Lionel Messi not playing in Argentina squad for Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Lionel Messi is Argentina's best player

Lionel Messi has not been named in Argentina's squad for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and for good reason. The Barcelona captain has had to endure a gruelling campaign and is now taking a well-deserved break from football.

The men's football competition at the Olympics permits only three players above the age of 23 per squad. Argentina have decided to give their seasoned campaigners a rest this summer, however, and have named Jeremias Ledesma as the only over-age player in their Olympics squad.

Argentina have also enjoyed a historic summer this year as Lionel Messi inspired La Albiceleste to an incredible Copa America triumph. Messi has often been slighted for his inability to win an international tournament, but his performances in South America's premier competition have truly cemented his place among the beautiful game's all-time greats.

With four goals and five assists in six matches, Lionel Messi was easily the best player in Copa America 2021 and won his first international trophy since his Olympics success in 2008. Messi ended Argentina's 28-year silverware drought with his heroics this summer and could arguably end his career as the best player in football history.

