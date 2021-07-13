Tokyo Olympics 2021: Football schedule, groups, and fixtures

The Tokyo Olympics are just over a week away at the moment, and football fans all over the world are gearing up for some more international action to cap off an exciting summer of football.
Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021 produced some exhilarating spectacles and storylines, and this year's Olympics are set to set the stage alight yet again.
The likes of Brazil, Germany, Spain, France, and Argentina are participating in the Tokyo Olympics and will have their sights set on a gold medal this year.
Footballing heavyweights battle it out at the Tokyo Olympics this summer
A total of 16 footballing nations will participate in the Summer Olympics this year, and they have been split into four groups.
Group A sees Japan, France, Mexico, and South Africa battle it out for a place in the knock-outs, with France the favorites at the moment.
Group B is fairly unpredictable and will see intriguing contests between New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, and Romania. Honduras reached the semi-finals in 2016 and will look to mount another impressive campaign this year.
Group C is one of the more competitive groups in the Olympics and will witness a much-awaited clash between Spain and Argentina.
Group D, on the other hand, is set to feature an exciting rematch between the two 2016 finalists Brazil and Germany.
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Football schedule
Thursday, 22nd July
Egypt vs Spain (Group C) - 1 PM IST, Sapporo Dome
New Zealand vs South Korea (Group B) - 1:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Mexico vs France (Group A) - 1:30 PM IST, Tokyo Stadium
Ivory Coast vs Saudi Arabia (Group D) - 2 PM IST, International Stadium
Argentina vs Australia (Group C) - 4 PM IST, Sapporo Dome
Japan vs South Africa (Group A) - 4:30 PM IST, Tokyo Stadium
Honduras vs Romania (Group B) - 4:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Brazil vs Germany (Group D) - 5 PM IST, International Stadium
Sunday, 25th July
Egypt vs Argentina (Group C) - 1 PM IST, Sapporo Dome
New Zealand vs Honduras (Group B) - 1:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
France vs South Africa (Group A) - 1:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium
Brazil vs Ivory Coast (Group D) - 2 PM IST, International Stadium
Australia vs Spain (Group C) - 4 PM IST, Sapporo Dome
Japan vs Mexico (Group A) - 4:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium
Romania vs South Korea (Group B) - 4:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Saudi Arabia vs Germany (Group D) - 5 PM IST, Saitama Stadium
Wednesday, 28th July
Saudi Arabia vs Brazil (Group D) - 1:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium
Germany vs Ivory Coast (Group D) - 1:30 PM IST, Miyagi Stadium
Romania vs New Zealand (Group B) - 2 PM IST, Sapporo Dome
South Korea vs Honduras (Group B) - 2 PM IST, International Stadium
Australia vs Egypt (Group C) - 4:30 PM IST, Miyagi Stadium
Spain vs Argentina (Group C) - 4:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium
South Africa vs Mexico (Group A) - 5 PM IST, International Stadium
France vs South Africa (Group A) - 5 PM IST, Sapporo Dome
Saturday, 31st July
Quarterfinal 1 - 1:30 PM IST, Miyagi Stadium
Quarterfinal 2 - 2:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Quarterfinal 3 - 3:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium
Quarterfinal 4 - 4:30 PM IST, International Stadium
Tuesday, 3rd August
Semifinal 1 - 1:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
Semifinal 2 - 4:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium
Friday, 6th August
Bronze Medal Match - 4:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium
Saturday, 7th August
Gold Medal Match - 5 PM IST, International Stadium
