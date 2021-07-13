Tokyo Olympics 2021: Football schedule, groups, and fixtures

The Tokyo Olympics are just over a week away at the moment, and football fans all over the world are gearing up for some more international action to cap off an exciting summer of football.

Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021 produced some exhilarating spectacles and storylines, and this year's Olympics are set to set the stage alight yet again.

The likes of Brazil, Germany, Spain, France, and Argentina are participating in the Tokyo Olympics and will have their sights set on a gold medal this year.

With Euros and Copa done, it's time for Olympic football to take centre stage.



Just 10 days until the Olyroos face Argentina in Sapporo Dome. And only 9 days before the Matildas face NZ in Tokyo.



Our teams have landed in two of the most fascinating groups imaginable. Can't wait — Sebastian Hassett (@sebth) July 12, 2021

Footballing heavyweights battle it out at the Tokyo Olympics this summer

A total of 16 footballing nations will participate in the Summer Olympics this year, and they have been split into four groups.

Group A sees Japan, France, Mexico, and South Africa battle it out for a place in the knock-outs, with France the favorites at the moment.

Group B is fairly unpredictable and will see intriguing contests between New Zealand, South Korea, Honduras, and Romania. Honduras reached the semi-finals in 2016 and will look to mount another impressive campaign this year.

The mens football groups for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics 😍



Who's taking home the Gold Medal? 🥇 pic.twitter.com/8mfLUXyjel — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) April 21, 2021

Group C is one of the more competitive groups in the Olympics and will witness a much-awaited clash between Spain and Argentina.

Group D, on the other hand, is set to feature an exciting rematch between the two 2016 finalists Brazil and Germany.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Football schedule

The Olympics feature some exciting young players.

Thursday, 22nd July

Egypt vs Spain (Group C) - 1 PM IST, Sapporo Dome

New Zealand vs South Korea (Group B) - 1:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium

Mexico vs France (Group A) - 1:30 PM IST, Tokyo Stadium

Ivory Coast vs Saudi Arabia (Group D) - 2 PM IST, International Stadium

Argentina vs Australia (Group C) - 4 PM IST, Sapporo Dome

Japan vs South Africa (Group A) - 4:30 PM IST, Tokyo Stadium

Honduras vs Romania (Group B) - 4:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium

Brazil vs Germany (Group D) - 5 PM IST, International Stadium

Sunday, 25th July

Egypt vs Argentina (Group C) - 1 PM IST, Sapporo Dome

New Zealand vs Honduras (Group B) - 1:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium

France vs South Africa (Group A) - 1:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium

Brazil vs Ivory Coast (Group D) - 2 PM IST, International Stadium

Australia vs Spain (Group C) - 4 PM IST, Sapporo Dome

Japan vs Mexico (Group A) - 4:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium

Romania vs South Korea (Group B) - 4:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium

Saudi Arabia vs Germany (Group D) - 5 PM IST, Saitama Stadium

Wednesday, 28th July

Saudi Arabia vs Brazil (Group D) - 1:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium

Germany vs Ivory Coast (Group D) - 1:30 PM IST, Miyagi Stadium

Romania vs New Zealand (Group B) - 2 PM IST, Sapporo Dome

South Korea vs Honduras (Group B) - 2 PM IST, International Stadium

Australia vs Egypt (Group C) - 4:30 PM IST, Miyagi Stadium

Spain vs Argentina (Group C) - 4:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium

South Africa vs Mexico (Group A) - 5 PM IST, International Stadium

France vs South Africa (Group A) - 5 PM IST, Sapporo Dome

Saturday, 31st July

Quarterfinal 1 - 1:30 PM IST, Miyagi Stadium

Quarterfinal 2 - 2:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium

Quarterfinal 3 - 3:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium

Quarterfinal 4 - 4:30 PM IST, International Stadium

Tuesday, 3rd August

Semifinal 1 - 1:30 PM IST, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium

Semifinal 2 - 4:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium

Friday, 6th August

Bronze Medal Match - 4:30 PM IST, Saitama Stadium

Saturday, 7th August

Gold Medal Match - 5 PM IST, International Stadium

