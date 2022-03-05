Chicago Fire vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

In their first home game of the 2022 MLS regular season, Chicago Fire invite Eastern Conference rivals Orlando City to Soldier Field on Saturday.

The hosts played out a goalless draw against another team from Florida, Inter Miami, last week. Orlando City got their season off to a solid start at home with a 2-0 win over Montreal.

Though both sides enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaigns, the Fire have won their second match only once since 2013, beating Real Salt Lake 2-0 in March 2017.

Meanwhile, the visitors have secured back-to-back wins in the opening fixtures of the competition just once in the 2017 campaign.

Chicago Fire vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

The hosts have enjoyed the upper hand in the 16 meetings between the two sides so far. They lead 7-4 in wins and five games have ended in draws.

The Lions are winless at Saturday's venue since their two wins in the 2015 campaign but emerged victorious at home when the two sides last met in the 2021 regular season.

Chicago Fire form guide (MLS): D

Orlando City form guide (MLS): W

Chicago Fire vs Orlando City Team News

Chicago Fire

Carlos Teran will have to wait to make his first appearance of the season as he is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Academy player Missael Rodríguez was not included in the squad for the season opener and might not make it to the final squad for the game.

Injuries: Carlos Teran

Doubtful: Missael Rodríguez

Suspension: None

Orlando City

Mikey Halliday will be the only injury concern for the visiting side with a hamstring issue. Robin Jansson's red card against Montreal will keep him out of the game as he serves a one-match ban here.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Mikey Halliday

Suspension: Robin Jansson

Chicago Fire vs Orlando City Predicted XI

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gabriel Slonina (GK); Boris Sekulic, Wyatt Omsberg, Jonathan Bornstein, Miguel Navarro; Federico Navarro, Gaston Gimenez; Mauricio Pineda, Fabian Herbes, Xherdan Shaqiri; Kacper Przybyłko

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese (GK); João Moutinho, Antônio Carlos, Rodrigo Schlegel, Ruan; Junior Urso, César Araújo; Benji Michel, Mauricio Pereira, Ercan Kara; Alexandre Pato

Chicago Fire vs Orlando City Prediction

The Fire have recorded three wins in their last five home games against the visitors, scoring at least three goals in three wins. Just one of the last eight encounters between the two rivals has ended in a draw, so it is unlikely that the spoils will be shared here.

Given that Chicago Fire have home advantage, they should come out on top in their first home game of the season.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-1 Orlando City

Edited by Peter P