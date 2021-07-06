Chicago Fire vs Orlando City SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Chicago Fire will look to make it two straight wins in the MLS when they welcome Orlando City SC to Soldier Field Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors, on the other hand, will aim to bounce back to winning ways after falling to a 2-1 defeat against New York Red Bulls.

Chicago Fire ended their three-game losing streak two Sundays ago when they held Philadelphia Union to an entertaining 3-3 draw.

The Chicago outfit carried on the momentum from that performance to claim an impressive 3-0 victory over Atlanta United last time out.

Despite seeing only 36% possession, Ignacia Aliseda scored a first-half brace before Przemyslaw Frankowski completed the rout in the 58th minute.

This upturn in form has helped Raphael Wicky’s side rise from the bottom of the table to 12th place, level on points with Inter Miami.

Meanwhile, Orlando City SC came crashing back down to earth last time out when they were beaten 2-1 by New York Red Bulls.

In a game where Mauricio Pereyra failed to convert his spot-kick, Cristian Casseres Jr and Fabio were on target to hand New York Red Bulls their first win in three games.

Prior to that, Orlando City went on a three-game winning streak, scoring 10 goals and conceding three.

With 21 points from 11 games, Oscar Pareja’s side are currently second in the Eastern Conference, three points behind league leaders New England Revolution.

Chicago Fire vs Orlando City SC Head-To-Head

Chicago Fire have been the superior side in this fixture, claiming six wins from their 14 games against Orlando City.

The visitors have picked up three wins, while five games have ended in draws.

Chicago Fire Form Guide: L-L-L-D-W

Orlando City SC Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

Chicago Fire vs Orlando City SC Team News

Chicago Fire

Carlos Terán (shin), Stanislav Ivanov (meniscus) and Kenneth Kronholm (ACL) are currently sidelined through injuries.

Francisco Calvo and Gaston Gimenez are currently unavailable as they are at the Copa America 2021.

Injured: Carlos Terán, Stanislav Ivanov, Kenneth Kronholm

Unavailable: Francisco Calvo, Gaston Gimenez

Suspended: None

Orlando City SC

The visitors will be without the services of Alexandre Pato and Ruan, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Pedro Gallese and Jhegson Mendez are on international duty with Peru and Ecuador respectively.

Injured: Alexandre Pato, Ruan

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Pedro Gallese, Jhegson Mendez

Chicago Fire vs Orlando City SC Predicted XI

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bobby Shuttleworth, Jonathan Bornstein, Johan Kappelhof, Mauricio Pineda; Boris Sekulic, Miguel Navarro, Fabian Herbers, Alvaro Medran, Luka Stojanovic; Ignacio Aliseda, Robert Beric

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Brandon Austin; Joao Moutinho, Robin Jansson, Antonio Carlos, Kyle Smith; Andres Perea, Junior Urso, Benji Michel, Christopher Mueller; Nani, Daryl Dike

Chicago Fire vs Orlando City SC Prediction

Orlando City will be looking to quickly return to winning ways. However, they take on a resurgent Chicago Fire side who have avoided defeat in their last two outings while scoring six goals.

We predict Raphael Wicky’s men will build on their recent performances and cancel out the efforts of the hosts to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-1 Orlando City SC

